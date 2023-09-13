Brian Brooks Joins O’Melveny & Myers as Partner in Financial Services

Former Banking and Fintech Executive Brian Brooks Returns to O’Melveny & Myers

Brian Brooks, a seasoned banking and financial technology executive with an extensive public and private background, has rejoined the renowned law firm O’Melveny & Myers. Brooks brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles at companies such as Coinbase and the U.S. affiliate of Binance.

A Respected Figure in the Financial Industry

Brian Brooks, who served as the acting U.S. Comptroller of the Currency from May 2020 to January 2021, has taken on the role of a partner at O’Melveny & Myers, focusing on locations in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. Before this appointment, he was associated with the venture capital firm Valor Capital Group.

A Long-standing Relationship with O’Melveny & Myers

Brooks has a deep-rooted history with O’Melveny & Myers, having practiced at the firm for 17 years until 2011. During his tenure, he was instrumental in establishing the firm’s financial services group and served as the managing partner of its Washington office. His track record also includes prominent roles at companies such as OneWest Bank, Fannie Mae, and Coinbase.

A Varied Career

In addition to his tenure at O’Melveny & Myers, Brooks briefly served as the chief executive of the U.S. arm of the global cryptocurrency exchange Binance, resigning in August 2021. He later assumed the role of chief executive at blockchain company Bitfury and held a position as a board member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

A Vision for the Future

Brian Brooks has expressed his commitment to fostering innovation in the financial ecosystem. He envisions leveraging his expertise to assist companies across various sectors, including banking, traditional finance, fintech, Web3, and cryptocurrency. His mission is to facilitate meaningful collaborations and interactions among these sectors, focusing on problem-solving and overcoming barriers.

Service Areas and Goals

Brooks will offer his counsel in a wide range of areas, including litigation, monitorships, enforcement actions, and banking transactions for technology companies. By collaborating with colleagues skilled in securities, litigation, and banking, he aims to provide comprehensive support to clients and address the evolving needs of the financial industry.

“My role has always been to solve problems and break down barriers,” remarked Brooks. His commitment to this role underscores his dedication to advancing the financial landscape and enabling innovation.

Brian Brooks’s return to O’Melveny & Myers signifies an exciting new chapter in his career, where he will undoubtedly continue to leave a significant impact on the financial services industry.

