Legal News

Brian Brooks Joins O’Melveny & Myers as Partner in Financial Services
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Former Banking and Fintech Executive Brian Brooks Returns to O’Melveny & Myers

Brian Brooks, a seasoned banking and financial technology executive with an extensive public and private background, has rejoined the renowned law firm O’Melveny & Myers. Brooks brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles at companies such as Coinbase and the U.S. affiliate of Binance.

Donâ€™t miss out on exciting legal job openings â€“ sign up for LawCrossing today.

  
What
Where


A Respected Figure in the Financial Industry

Brian Brooks, who served as the acting U.S. Comptroller of the Currency from May 2020 to January 2021, has taken on the role of a partner at O’Melveny & Myers, focusing on locations in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. Before this appointment, he was associated with the venture capital firm Valor Capital Group.

A Long-standing Relationship with O’Melveny & Myers

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Brooks has a deep-rooted history with O’Melveny & Myers, having practiced at the firm for 17 years until 2011. During his tenure, he was instrumental in establishing the firm’s financial services group and served as the managing partner of its Washington office. His track record also includes prominent roles at companies such as OneWest Bank, Fannie Mae, and Coinbase.

A Varied Career



In addition to his tenure at O’Melveny & Myers, Brooks briefly served as the chief executive of the U.S. arm of the global cryptocurrency exchange Binance, resigning in August 2021. He later assumed the role of chief executive at blockchain company Bitfury and held a position as a board member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

A Vision for the Future

Brian Brooks has expressed his commitment to fostering innovation in the financial ecosystem. He envisions leveraging his expertise to assist companies across various sectors, including banking, traditional finance, fintech, Web3, and cryptocurrency. His mission is to facilitate meaningful collaborations and interactions among these sectors, focusing on problem-solving and overcoming barriers.

Stay ahead in the legal game! Subscribe to JDJournal for hassle-free access to the latest legal news in your inbox.

Service Areas and Goals

Brooks will offer his counsel in a wide range of areas, including litigation, monitorships, enforcement actions, and banking transactions for technology companies. By collaborating with colleagues skilled in securities, litigation, and banking, he aims to provide comprehensive support to clients and address the evolving needs of the financial industry.

“My role has always been to solve problems and break down barriers,” remarked Brooks. His commitment to this role underscores his dedication to advancing the financial landscape and enabling innovation.

Brian Brooks’s return to O’Melveny & Myers signifies an exciting new chapter in his career, where he will undoubtedly continue to leave a significant impact on the financial services industry.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Personal Injury Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Blumenshine Law Group seeks a driven, compassionate personal injury attorney with 5+ years of experi...

Apply now

Legal Assistant

USA-FL-Fort Lauderdale

Position Details and Requirements Would you describe yourself as a problem solver? Are you the pe...

Apply now

Senior Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Busy real estate litigation firm is looking for an experienced attorney who can help to manage the f...

Apply now

Full-Time Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Orange

Orange law firm is seeking an associate attorney with 0-2 years experience in business, real estate ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Trusts and Estates Attorney

USA-MD-Baltimore

Baltimore office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks trusts and estates attorney with...

Apply Now

Mid-level Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a mid-level litigation associa...

Apply Now

Commercial Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Torrance

Torrance office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a commercial litigation associate...

Apply Now

Most Popular

President Biden’s Overtime Pay Rule Sparks Controversy and Legal Challenges
Legal News

President Biden’s Overtime Pay Rule Sparks Controversy and Legal Challenges
President Biden Nominates Four Exceptional Judges for Federal District Courts
Legal News

President Biden Nominates Four Exceptional Judges for Federal District Courts
California Employment Law Bills 2023: A Comprehensive Overview
Breaking News

California Employment Law Bills 2023: A Comprehensive Overview
Maria DiLorenzo Takes New Role Amid J. Crew Legal Battle – Erikson Institute’s New General Counsel
Breaking News

Maria DiLorenzo Takes New Role Amid J. Crew Legal Battle – Erikson Institute’s New General Counsel
Transformative Changes in Diversity Fellowship Programs: Morrison Foerster’s Response to Legal Challenge
Law Students

Transformative Changes in Diversity Fellowship Programs: Morrison Foerster’s Response to Legal Challenge
New Illinois Law Mandates Salary Disclosure in Job Postings
Legal News

New Illinois Law Mandates Salary Disclosure in Job Postings
AI Boosts Performance for Low-Achieving Law Students, But Hinders Top Performers, Study Reveals
Legal Technology News

AI Boosts Performance for Low-Achieving Law Students, But Hinders Top Performers, Study Reveals
Florida Hedge Funds Seek Intervention in Louisiana Law Firm Disciplinary Case Over Hurricane Lawsuits
Breaking News

Florida Hedge Funds Seek Intervention in Louisiana Law Firm Disciplinary Case Over Hurricane Lawsuits
Donald Trump Requests Trial Delay in Civil Fraud Lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James
Breaking News

Donald Trump Requests Trial Delay in Civil Fraud Lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James
Oregon Pioneers Innovative Attorney Licensing Pathway Without Bar Exam Requirement
Law Students

Oregon Pioneers Innovative Attorney Licensing Pathway Without Bar Exam Requirement

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top