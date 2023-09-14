Legal News

Squire Patton Boggs Expands its Antitrust Team with Former Meta Associate General Counsel
Amid increased regulatory scrutiny of technology companies, Squire Patton Boggs is bolstering its competition and antitrust group with a strategic hire. Marty Mackowski, previously an associate general counsel specializing in competition and regulation at Meta since 2020, has joined Squire as a partner based in Washington, D.C., as announced by the firm on Wednesday.

Mackowski’s Background
Marty Mackowski brings a wealth of experience to his new role. At Meta, he provided invaluable legal guidance on intricate litigation, regulatory matters, and counseling issues at the intersection of antitrust law and technology. Before his tenure at Meta, Mackowski served as counsel at Crowell & Moring from 2016 to 2020, as indicated on his LinkedIn profile.

The Significance of This Move
Diarmuid Ryan, the global head of Squire’s competition and antitrust practice, emphasized the critical nature of Mackowski’s appointment. He stated, “The antitrust stakes have never been higher for our clients,” underscoring the growing importance of competition law in the tech sector. Ryan further noted that Mackowski’s expertise and perspectives would be of immense value to the firm.

  
Mackowski’s New Role
In an interview, Marty Mackowski shared insights into his responsibilities at Squire. He revealed that he will tackle various competition-related issues, including litigation, regulatory compliance, and client counseling.

Expanding Big Law Antitrust Practices
Squire Patton Boggs’ recruitment of Marty Mackowski is part of a broader trend of prominent law firms expanding their antitrust practices. Manatt, Phelps & Phillips recently added litigation and antitrust partner Dylan Carson in Washington, D.C.. At the same time, Paul Hastings welcomed Ryan Phair and Craig Lee as partners in their antitrust and litigation practices earlier this summer, reflecting the ongoing demand for experienced antitrust attorneys in the legal market.

