Biglaw

Plaintiffs’ Law Firms Accused of Unlawful Telemarketing Tactics in Camp Lejeune Lawsuits
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a surprising turn of events, several major plaintiffs’ law firms, which have been actively suing the U.S. government over contaminated drinking water at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, now find themselves embroiled in a series of lawsuits. These legal firms are being targeted with allegations of employing unlawful telemarketing methods to solicit clients for the ongoing litigation.

Approximately 20 prominent law firms, including names like Watts Guerra, Keller Postman, and Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, have been subjected to legal action within the last year. The accusations stem from claims that these firms violated the U.S. Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), a federal law governing telemarketing practices. These firms, in their pursuit of potential plaintiffs for the extensive Camp Lejeune litigation, are reported to have utilized various tactics restricted by the TCPA, such as using automated dialers and robocalls to contact individuals who had not granted consent.

Under the TCPA, breaches can result in penalties of up to $1,500 for each unsolicited call or text message. Some of the lawsuits, such as the one against Milberg, have documented over 30 TCPA violations, seeking damages exceeding $55,000.

  
What
Where


Keller Postman, a leading player in the litigation concerning the North Carolina base and representing around 300 plaintiffs, has already settled three TCPA cases this year. Although the settlement amounts remain undisclosed, court records confirm the resolutions.

Ready to take your firm to the next level? Submit your job openings with BCG Attorney Search.

A spokesperson from Keller Postman asserted, “We have acted lawfully at all times and will continue to do so,” addressing the allegations.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Another firm, Levin Papantonio Rafferty, recently faced a setback in its attempt to dismiss a Camp Lejeune-related TCPA lawsuit. The judge in West Virginia ruled that the plaintiff’s claims held merit, thereby rejecting the firm’s motion for dismissal. The plaintiff, Diana Mey of Wheeling, West Virginia, alleged in court documents that she had received approximately 15 calls from marketers associated with Levin, all pertaining to Camp Lejeune. Mey, who has been engaged in several other TCPA lawsuits unrelated to the Camp Lejeune case, noted, “Wherever there is money to be made through telemarketing, there seems to always be someone willing to break the law.”

Levin’s spokesperson declined to comment on the ongoing litigation. In their defense, the firm maintained in court filings that they had no affiliation with the marketers implicated in the alleged calls and were unaware of the situation before the lawsuit was initiated.



Make informed decisions in real-time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

Mikal Watts, a prominent figure from Watts Guerra, revealed that his firm faced a TCPA lawsuit connected to Camp Lejeune in San Antonio federal court. Watts firmly denied any involvement in such practices, stating, “I have never made such a call, and would never direct somebody to make such a call.”

Meanwhile, Milberg, which is reportedly contending with at least five of these TCPA lawsuits, has not yet responded to inquiries seeking comments on the matter.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

Legal Secretary

USA-IN-Jasper

Our busy law firm is in search of a Legal Secretary to join our growing team. We are looking for a l...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-MO-Springfield

Attorney Position Available Civil litigation firm that does primarily medical defense work in sou...

Apply now

Senior or Managing Partner

USA-IL-Chicago

  Why Work Here? Boutique environment, independent culture, unparalleled reputation in U.S. ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Associate Attorney

USA-IL-East Peoria

East Peoria office of our client seeks an entry-level associate attorney ideally with 1 year of liti...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

U.S. Supreme Court Petitioned to Review High School Admissions Case Involving Race
Public Interest

U.S. Supreme Court Petitioned to Review High School Admissions Case Involving Race
South Carolina’s ‘Heartbeat’ Abortion Ban Upheld by State’s Supreme Court
Public Interest

South Carolina’s ‘Heartbeat’ Abortion Ban Upheld by State’s Supreme Court
Overstaffed BigLaw Firms Grapple with Record-Low Attorney Productivity
Biglaw

Overstaffed BigLaw Firms Grapple with Record-Low Attorney Productivity
Expansion of Sidley’s Emerging Companies Group Bolstered by Addition from Cooley’s Finance Team
Biglaw

Expansion of Sidley’s Emerging Companies Group Bolstered by Addition from Cooley’s Finance Team
Concerns Arise Among Midlevel Biglaw Associates Over Firm Culture and Office Attendance Requirements
Legal News

Concerns Arise Among Midlevel Biglaw Associates Over Firm Culture and Office Attendance Requirements
Court Rules in Favor of Concealment in Vermont Law School’s Mural Controversy
Law Students

Court Rules in Favor of Concealment in Vermont Law School’s Mural Controversy
Law Student Pursues Mayoral Ambitions
Law Students

Law Student Pursues Mayoral Ambitions
Former Hamline Law Assistant Dean Appointed as Chief Justice of Minnesota Supreme Court
Law Students

Former Hamline Law Assistant Dean Appointed as Chief Justice of Minnesota Supreme Court
Appeals Court Dismisses Republican Challenge to ‘Ghost Gun’ Rule in the US
Public Interest

Appeals Court Dismisses Republican Challenge to ‘Ghost Gun’ Rule in the US
Wednesday’s Hearing to Address Mental Competency of Lawyer Tom Girardi
Legal News

Wednesday’s Hearing to Address Mental Competency of Lawyer Tom Girardi

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top