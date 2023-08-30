Plaintiffs’ Law Firms Accused of Unlawful Telemarketing Tactics in Camp Lejeune Lawsuits

In a surprising turn of events, several major plaintiffs’ law firms, which have been actively suing the U.S. government over contaminated drinking water at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, now find themselves embroiled in a series of lawsuits. These legal firms are being targeted with allegations of employing unlawful telemarketing methods to solicit clients for the ongoing litigation.



Approximately 20 prominent law firms, including names like Watts Guerra, Keller Postman, and Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, have been subjected to legal action within the last year. The accusations stem from claims that these firms violated the U.S. Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), a federal law governing telemarketing practices. These firms, in their pursuit of potential plaintiffs for the extensive Camp Lejeune litigation, are reported to have utilized various tactics restricted by the TCPA, such as using automated dialers and robocalls to contact individuals who had not granted consent.



Under the TCPA, breaches can result in penalties of up to $1,500 for each unsolicited call or text message. Some of the lawsuits, such as the one against Milberg, have documented over 30 TCPA violations, seeking damages exceeding $55,000.



Keller Postman, a leading player in the litigation concerning the North Carolina base and representing around 300 plaintiffs, has already settled three TCPA cases this year. Although the settlement amounts remain undisclosed, court records confirm the resolutions.

A spokesperson from Keller Postman asserted, “We have acted lawfully at all times and will continue to do so,” addressing the allegations.



Another firm, Levin Papantonio Rafferty, recently faced a setback in its attempt to dismiss a Camp Lejeune-related TCPA lawsuit. The judge in West Virginia ruled that the plaintiff’s claims held merit, thereby rejecting the firm’s motion for dismissal. The plaintiff, Diana Mey of Wheeling, West Virginia, alleged in court documents that she had received approximately 15 calls from marketers associated with Levin, all pertaining to Camp Lejeune. Mey, who has been engaged in several other TCPA lawsuits unrelated to the Camp Lejeune case, noted, “Wherever there is money to be made through telemarketing, there seems to always be someone willing to break the law.”



Levin’s spokesperson declined to comment on the ongoing litigation. In their defense, the firm maintained in court filings that they had no affiliation with the marketers implicated in the alleged calls and were unaware of the situation before the lawsuit was initiated.

Mikal Watts, a prominent figure from Watts Guerra, revealed that his firm faced a TCPA lawsuit connected to Camp Lejeune in San Antonio federal court. Watts firmly denied any involvement in such practices, stating, “I have never made such a call, and would never direct somebody to make such a call.”



Meanwhile, Milberg, which is reportedly contending with at least five of these TCPA lawsuits, has not yet responded to inquiries seeking comments on the matter.



