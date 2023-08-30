Ex-EY Top Attorney Joins McDermott from Gibson Dunn Law Firm

McDermott Will & Emery, a prominent U.S. law firm, has announced the appointment of Ron Hauben, the former General Counsel of EY (Ernst & Young), to spearhead its accounting defense practice. In this strategic move, Hauben will be based at McDermott’s New York office as a partner, bringing his extensive legal expertise to the firm. Before joining McDermott, Hauben was a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, where he co-led the accounting firm advisory and defense practice group.
This move reflects McDermott’s commitment to strengthening its foothold in the legal sector, particularly within the niche area of accounting defense. Hauben’s decision to join McDermott stems from the firm’s distinguished reputation as a leader in this sector. “There aren’t that many firms that are focused on this sector, and McDermott is one of the leaders,” Hauben remarked, highlighting the firm’s specialized focus.
McDermott’s substantial contributions to the accounting industry are underscored by its significant work with the Big 4 accounting firmsâ€”Deloitte, EY, KPMG, and PwC. Hauben emphasized his prior representation of these accounting giants during his tenure at Gibson Dunn. His experience and familiarity with the accounting industry’s unique challenges and evolving landscape make him a valuable addition to the McDermott team.
Steven Scholes, the global leader of McDermott’s litigation practice group, lauded Hauben’s appointment, emphasizing his potential as a valuable asset to the firm’s clientele. Scholes stated that Hauben’s insights will play a pivotal role in advising clients on navigating the ever-changing dynamics of the accounting industry and beyond.
Hauben’s illustrious career trajectory includes his role as Americas Vice Chair and General Counsel at EY, where he effectively managed a legal team of over 200 professionals. He oversaw corporate, litigation, and regulatory matters in this capacity, showcasing his proficiency in handling multifaceted legal challenges. His background at EY further solidifies his credibility and expertise in the accounting sector.
Before joining McDermott, Hauben’s career spanned more than 17 years at EY, indicating his enduring commitment to the accounting industry. Prior to his tenure at EY, he briefly held a partnership at Bryan Cave in New York. Notably, Hauben’s experience also extends to rival accounting giant PwC, where he spent over 13 years.
In light of this announcement, industry watchers eagerly await the implications of Hauben’s move to McDermott. It remains to be seen how his leadership will shape the trajectory of the firm’s accounting defense practice and its interactions within the accounting industry as a whole.
Gibson Dunn, Hauben’s previous firm, has yet to respond to inquiries regarding his departure. The transition from Gibson Dunn to McDermott signifies a pivotal moment in Hauben’s careerâ€”one that aligns with his dedication to contributing to the legal advancement of the accounting sector.
As McDermott welcomes Ron Hauben into its ranks, the legal industry anticipates the innovative perspectives and strategic direction he will bring to the forefront. With his extensive background in representing accounting giants and his comprehensive understanding of industry intricacies, Hauben’s appointment marks a noteworthy development in the evolving landscape of legal services within the accounting domain.
