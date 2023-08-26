Biglaw

Controversy Erupts Over Firm Ownership as ABA Innovation Leadership Transitions
The American Bar Association’s (ABA) Center for Innovation has witnessed a change in leadership, with notable implications for the ongoing debate surrounding law firm ownership rules. The new leaders, Stephen Younger and John Thies, have assumed their roles amidst heightened discussions about loosening such regulations â€“ a contentious topic within the legal sector.

The appointments of Stephen Younger, a distinguished attorney from New York’s Nixon Peabody, and John Thies, a prominent figure in Webber & Thies of Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, as the top executives at the ABA’s Center for Innovation, have sparked both interest and controversy. At the heart of this controversy lies their staunch support for upholding the current regulations that prohibit non-lawyers from owning law firms. This standpoint aligns with the perspective that maintaining this restriction could lead to sustained cost-effectiveness in legal services and drive much-needed advancements in technology.

However, this alignment with the status quo has not been without criticism. Observers note that the ABA has historically shown resistance to the concept of innovation, a stance that has allegedly impeded the Center for Innovation from fulfilling its core mission. Tom Gordon, the executive director of Responsive Law, a consumer legal group advocating for ownership rule reforms, expressed his dismay at the selection of Younger and Thies, deeming it “outrageous but sadly not surprising.”

  
See also: New ABA President Mary Smith Supports Free Speech Initiatives in Law Schools

While Younger, who serves as senior counsel at Nixon Peabody, refrained from directly addressing this criticism, he has previously defended his viewpoint that external investment in law firms could compromise the essential independent judgment required in legal practice.

The ABA’s consistent opposition to non-lawyer ownership has stood firm, despite noteworthy moves in states like Arizona and Utah to relax or eliminate these rules. These endeavors have garnered support from proponents of legal innovation and improved access to justice. Although the center’s previous leadership had backed the overhaul of ownership rules, the ABA’s House of Delegates reasserted its stance against such changes in a resolution last year.

John Thies, a partner at Webber & Thies, underscored the ABA’s unambiguous position, stating, “ABA policy couldn’t be clearer.” However, he clarified that this stance does not dampen their enthusiasm for fostering innovation. Thies emphasized that he was expressing his personal views, distinct from the official stance of the center or the ABA.



In a statement, Stephen Younger outlined the center’s pivotal role in an upcoming ABA initiative to address a pressing technological challenge in the legal sphere: the rapid ascent of artificial intelligence.

The leadership transition within the ABA’s Center for Innovation has brought to the forefront the contentious issue of law firm ownership rules. The selection of Stephen Younger and John Thies, who uphold the existing regulations, has ignited discussions about the impact of such restrictions on legal services’ cost, technological growth, and independent legal judgment. This development unfolds against the backdrop of ongoing efforts in certain states to revise these rules, with the ABA maintaining its longstanding position against non-lawyer ownership. As the legal industry grapples with these contrasting perspectives, the Center for Innovation under the new leadership aims to spearhead initiatives addressing critical technological advancements, notably the rise of artificial intelligence.

