Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding them in overcoming many legal challenges and pivotal decisions. Buchalter is deeply ingrained in the diverse global economy, navigating complex laws and regulations for clients who trust the firm as advisors and strategic business partners. The ethos at Buchalter revolves around forward-thinking, enabling the resolution of problems before they manifest.

Celebrating 90 Years of Legal Prowess

Buchalter LLP’s enduring success is a testament to its client-centric philosophy, technological prowess, community engagement, and commitment to diversity. As it forges into its next decade, the firm remains poised to navigate the evolving legal landscape with the same dedication and innovation that have defined its nine-decade journey.

Founding Principles and Client-Centric Philosophy

At the heart of Buchalter’s success lies its founding principle: delivering the best business solutions to clients. The firm places immense value on client relationships, recognizing that client success is equivalent to its success. The overarching goal is clear – achieving optimal results for clients on time with a keen eye on cost sensitivity. This commitment to client satisfaction has fostered unwavering loyalty and fueled the firm’s growth.

Accessible, Resourceful, and Technologically Adept Lawyers

Buchalter’s legal practitioners embody accessibility, resourcefulness, and adaptability to change. The firm leverages cutting-edge technological capabilities to stay abreast of case law rule changes and maintain current client communications. A meshed (NVPN) network facilitates seamless collaboration among offices, while Cisco VoIP telephony and video-over-IP conferencing enhance communication efficiency. Using advanced tools like Relativity, RelOne, Everchron, Case Notebook, and Trial Director underscores Buchalter’s commitment to providing top-notch legal services. The firm’s in-house capacity for end-to-end eDiscovery processing sets it apart, reducing client costs and ensuring a streamlined workflow.

Community Engagement and Leadership Beyond Legal Practice

Buchalter doesn’t confine its influence to legal matters alone. Its lawyers actively engage with the communities in which they live and work. The ethos of leadership, instilled by founding partners, resonates in the current generation of attorneys. They sit on the boards of prominent organizations, contribute to teaching and lecturing endeavors, and actively participate in various associations and groups. Buchalter’s commitment extends beyond legal boundaries from the Public Law Center to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Phoenix.

Recognition and Commitment to Diversity

Buchalter’s commitment to excellence is validated by consistent recognition from reputable entities such as Chambers and Partners, Best Lawyers, The Daily Journal, and the Los Angeles Business Journal. Additionally, the firm strongly emphasizes diversity, reflecting and enhancing the rich tapestry of clients and communities it serves. With a diverse team of attorneys and staff, Buchalter prides itself on providing clients with a broader spectrum of creative talent and alternative thinking.

Buchalter’s Evolving Landscape

Led by President and CEO Adam Bass, Buchalter boasts a formidable team of over 450 attorneys across 11 offices, offering a comprehensive suite of legal services. The journey from a small practice to a legal powerhouse underscores the firm’s adaptability to the evolving landscape of business law.

Strategic Growth and Innovation

President and CEO Adam Bass emphasizes the firm’s dedication to strategic growth and innovation. Buchalter’s diverse practice areas and industry specialties are designed to serve clients across various business life cycles and sectors, reflecting its commitment to staying at the forefront of legal excellence.

Nationwide and International Reach

With offices spanning multiple states, Buchalter’s exceptional geographic reach positions it to cater to regional, national, and international clients. The firm’s 17 practice areas and over 35 industry specialties showcase its versatility in addressing clients’ diverse legal needs.

Accolades and Recognition

Throughout its illustrious 90-year history, Buchalter has consistently earned acclaim as a top law firm, garnering recognition from leading publications and organizations. This recognition solidifies the firm’s position as a legal institution of excellence, showcasing unparalleled expertise in the legal field.

Buchalter’s Recent Accolades

Buchalter is pleased to announce its recognition in the 2024 edition of Best Law Firms®, ranked by Best Lawyers®. The firm secured an impressive 54 rankings nationally in 15 practice areas and regionally in 39 practice areas. This recognition underscores Buchalter’s professional excellence and persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers.

Elite Status and Integrity

Receiving a tier designation in Best Law Firms® represents an elite status, integrity, and reputation that law firms earn among other leading firms and lawyers. The 2024 edition includes rankings in 75 national practice areas and 127 metropolitan-based practice areas, with one “Law Firm of the Year” named in each nationally ranked practice area.

Practice Area Rankings

Buchalter received National Tier 1 rankings in Banking and Finance Law, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, and Real Estate Law, among others. The firm also secured Regional Tier 1 rankings in various practice areas such as Colorado, Los Angeles, Orange County, Portland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Utah, and Scottsdale.

Buchalter’s Next Decade

As Buchalter forges into its next decade, the firm remains poised to navigate the evolving legal landscape with the same dedication and innovation that have defined its nine-decade journey. President and CEO Adam Bass expresses gratitude for being part of the Orange County business community for four decades and looks forward to continuing the legacy for many more years. The enduring commitment to excellence and client satisfaction positions Buchalter for continued success in the dynamic legal landscape.

