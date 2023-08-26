Law Students

American Bar Association Condemns Assault on Law Firm Diversity Efforts
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The President of the American Bar Association (ABA), Mary Smith, expressed deep concern over the challenges faced by law firms’ diversity initiatives following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to reject affirmative action in colleges and universities. The ABA, the largest voluntary bar association in the country boasting around 166,000 members as of 2022, has conveyed its apprehension regarding the attempts to undermine diversity programs within law firms.

The statement by President Mary Smith strongly denounced the recent efforts made by elected officials and advocacy groups that target diversity programs within law firms. However, specific instances were not cited in the statement. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June, which struck down race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, has sparked concerns within the legal community. This ruling was based on the premise that such policies violated the constitutional right to equal protection under the law.

Legal experts and administrators anticipate that this ruling might impede the longstanding endeavors to enhance diversity in the legal profession. Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs have been instrumental in dismantling barriers that hinder the recruitment and retention of legal professionals from underrepresented groups, as highlighted by President Smith.

  
What
Where


See also: New ABA President Mary Smith Supports Free Speech Initiatives in Law Schools

Despite ongoing efforts, diversity within the legal profession remains notably behind the broader U.S. population and other occupational fields. President Smith revealed that a mere 6% of lawyers identify as Hispanic and 5% as Black, despite these groups constituting 19% and 13% of the overall U.S. population, respectively. The ABA refrained from further commentary beyond their official statement.

Trust BCG Attorney Search to connect you with top legal employers in your area. Search now!

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Notably, a separate organization associated with Edward Blum played a pivotal role in the Supreme Court’s June ruling. Blum expressed regret over the ABA’s endorsement of employment practices that seemingly discriminate against certain applicants based on their racial backgrounds. He emphasized that the law strictly prohibits racial discrimination to achieve proportional racial outcomes in any profession.

In a related development, U.S. Senator Tom Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas, sent cautionary letters to 51 major law firms, highlighting their responsibility to inform clients about the potential risks associated with making employment decisions rooted in race. The letters also urged both clients and law firms to preserve documents pertinent to DEI programs in anticipation of potential investigations and legal actions. At present, there has been no response from Senator Cotton’s representatives.



Maximize your time and efficiency. Subscribe to JDJournal and get the news you need, when you need it.

The aftermath of the Supreme Court’s ruling has witnessed a surge in legal challenges directed at corporate diversity programs, with several companies currently facing complaints. In light of these circumstances, President Smith’s statement emphasized the importance of legal professionals finding ways to uphold the law while concurrently promoting diversity. She called for a renewed commitment from law firms, law schools, and employers to cultivate a more inclusive and diverse environment.

The American Bar Association, through President Mary Smith, has expressed grave concerns about the hurdles faced by law firm diversity programs in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on affirmative action. While this decision has stirred apprehensions within the legal community, Smith’s statement underscores the significance of DEI programs in fostering a more inclusive legal profession. As the legal landscape adapts to these changes, the call to uphold both legal standards and diversity remains imperative.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney (Hybrid)

USA-GA-Atlanta

Description: Responsibilities: Conduct legal research and analysis on various legal issues ...

Apply now

Probate & Estate Planning Attorney

USA-CO-Colorado Springs

Description: About Us: Peakstone Law Group (formerly Patterson Weaver Law) is a small Colorado S...

Apply now

Client Intake Assistant (Part Time)

USA-MO-Clayton

Stange Law Firm, PC has an opening for a professional, responsible, and outgoing person to work...

Apply now

Legal Assistant/Paralegal/Case Manager (Bilingual w/Personal Injury Exp.)

USA-TX-Houston

Bilingual Paralegals, Case Managers and Legal Assistants with PERSONAL INJURY experience n...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Associate Attorney

USA-IL-East Peoria

East Peoria office of our client seeks an entry-level associate attorney ideally with 1 year of liti...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Alston & Bird Settles Federal Lawsuit Over Regulatory Advice Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Biglaw

Alston & Bird Settles Federal Lawsuit Over Regulatory Advice Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Prominent M&A Partner Departs Cravath to Join Rival Firm Latham
Breaking News

Prominent M&A Partner Departs Cravath to Join Rival Firm Latham
ABA Advances Proposal for Free Speech in Law School
Law Students

ABA Advances Proposal for Free Speech in Law School
Montana Attorney General Urges Court to Dismiss TikTok’s Challenge Against State Ban
Legal Technology News

Montana Attorney General Urges Court to Dismiss TikTok’s Challenge Against State Ban
96-Year-Old Judge Engages in Impasse with Appeals Panel Regarding Fitness Inquiry
Legal Ethics

96-Year-Old Judge Engages in Impasse with Appeals Panel Regarding Fitness Inquiry
AI Makes Inroads into Corporate Legal Departments
Legal Technology News

AI Makes Inroads into Corporate Legal Departments
US Law Firms Flock to Singapore Amid China’s Legal Challenges
Legal News

US Law Firms Flock to Singapore Amid China’s Legal Challenges
9th Circuit Labels Lawyer’s Timeshare Donation Tax Shelter as ‘Bogus Tax Scheme
Legal News

9th Circuit Labels Lawyer’s Timeshare Donation Tax Shelter as ‘Bogus Tax Scheme
Survey Reveals Stress Among BigLaw Attorneys Due to Client Demands, Mental Health Concerns
Biglaw

Survey Reveals Stress Among BigLaw Attorneys Due to Client Demands, Mental Health Concerns
Lawyers Prefer DeSantis Over Trump in Campaign Contributions, Biden Leads
Legal News

Lawyers Prefer DeSantis Over Trump in Campaign Contributions, Biden Leads

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top