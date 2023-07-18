Public Interest

Iowa Abortion Ban Temporarily Halted by Judge Amid Ongoing Lawsuit by Providers
 A district judge in Iowa has issued a temporary injunction on the state’s recently enacted “fetal heartbeat law” following a lawsuit filed by abortion providers seeking to block the stringent abortion ban. The law, officially known as House File (H.F.) 732, has now been effectively halted from taking effect while the legal battle continues. As a result, abortion procedures for pregnancies up to 20 weeks gestation are once again legally permissible in Iowa until the court issues a final judgment.

In rendering the decision, the judge employed the undue burden test, which assesses whether a law places an “undue burden” on an individual’s constitutionally protected freedoms. The judge opined that the abortion providers are likely to succeed in their claim that the new ban violates the Due Process clause of the Iowa Constitution. However, the judge’s ruling also includes a provision directing the Iowa Board of Medicine to establish regulations for implementing the law in the event that the temporary injunction is dissolved.

Judge Joseph Seidlin concluded his decision with a reflective statement:

  
What
Where


“[The court] recognizes that there are good, honorable, and intelligent people â€“ morally, politically, and legally â€“ on both sides of this upsetting societal and constitutional dilemma. Patience and perseverance are also hallmark traits on both sides, traits that continue to deserve respect. The court believes it must follow current Iowa Supreme Court precedent and preserve the status quo ante while this litigation and adversarial presentation which our Supreme Court has invited moves forward.”

See also: Iowa Legislature to Consider Banning Abortion After 6 Weeks in Special Session

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, Inc., the Emma Goldman Clinic, and Dr. Sarah Traxler, an obstetrician and gynecologist based in Minnesota filed the lawsuit that prompted the temporary injunction. According to the complaint, the law in question “bans abortions at a stage at which many people do not yet know they are pregnant, and even those who do know may not have had time to make a decision about whether to have an abortion, research their options, and schedule appointments at a health center, not to mention overcoming the logistical and financial obstacles required to travel to a health center for an abortion.”

As a result, the plaintiffs argue that the law effectively prohibits “the vast majority of abortions in Iowa,” thereby violating the constitutional rights of Iowans. The complaint also highlights the contentious circumstances under which the ban was enacted, as it was passed by the legislature during a single-day special session proclaimed by Governor Kim Reynolds, less than three weeks after an evenly divided Iowa Supreme Court had prevented the state from enforcing a prior, but similar, version of the ban.



Subsequent to the district judge’s order, Governor Reynolds released a statement expressing her disapproval of the temporary injunction, vowing to take the fight to the Iowa Supreme Court. She stated, “The abortion industry’s attempt to thwart the will of Iowans and the voices of their elected representatives continues today, but I will fight this all the way to the Iowa Supreme Court where we expect a decision that will finally provide justice for the unborn.”

This ruling and ongoing legal proceedings highlight the deeply polarizing and emotionally charged nature of the abortion debate, underscoring the complexity of balancing individual rights with societal concerns. As the case progresses, both supporters and opponents of the ban eagerly await the final resolution from the Iowa Supreme Court, which will have far-reaching implications for reproductive rights in the state.

