Iowa Legislature to Consider Banning Abortion After 6 Weeks in Special Session

The Republican-controlled Iowa legislature is set to hold a special session today, Tuesday, the 22nd of June 2021, to discuss and debate proposed legislation banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The bill would make very few exceptions for cases, including medical emergencies or fetal abnormalities that are incompatible with life. This follows a split decision by the Iowa Supreme Court on the 16th of June 2021 that upholds the legality of abortion in the state up to twenty weeks.



The draft of the proposed legislation calls for outlawing abortions with limited exceptions after cardiac activity can be detected – weeks before a fetus has developed an actual heart. Exceptions would be made for rape and incest, medical emergency, and instances where continuing pregnancy would result in irreversible harm to the woman’s body. However, exceptions will not be made for age or mental health conditions of the pregnant person.



Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa is asking abortion rights supporters to contact their legislators, sign up to speak against the bill and rally against it during Tuesday’s session. On the other hand, The Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition advocacy group has asked its members to contact their lawmakers for support of the bill.



The Tuesday session is set to start at 10:30 am and could last for an unspecified amount of time. It is not yet clear how long discussions will take in order to reach a final conclusion; however, whatever decision is made by the Iowa legislators, it will have significant implications on the state’s population.Â

Ultimately, the outcome of this special session today will be one to follow closely, as it could have immense impacts on the lives of those in Iowa and beyond. Prominent figures from both sides of the argument have already voiced their opinions; now, all that remains is for the legislators to make a decision and take action.



