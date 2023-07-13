Sample Questions for the New Bar Exam Shared by NBCE

The National Conference of Bar Examiners (NCBE) has unveiled two question types that are expected to be included in the NextGen bar exam. These examples were released on Tuesday, providing aspiring lawyers with a glimpse of what they can anticipate in the revamped examination.



The first sample set presents brief fact patterns accompanied by multiple-choice questions. Test takers are required to identify the applicable legal topics or search terms and exercise legal judgment. For instance, one of the examples presents a hypothetical scenario concerning a search and seizure. Test takers must determine which two topics they should research and identify the appropriate motion to file. This question type aims to assess candidates’ ability to analyze legal issues and apply their knowledge effectively.



The second sample set focuses on “integrated” questions, which present a fact scenario alongside various resources for potential answers, such as statutes, judicial opinions, and police reports. These questions may be in the form of multiple-choice or short-answer format. For example, a sample question in this set revolves around a hurricane situation and asks test takers to identify potential remedies available to a client in areas such as landlord-tenant disputes, civil law, and other relevant legal domains. The integrated questions aim to assess candidates’ ability to utilize legal resources and apply them to practical scenarios.

See also: Law Schools Defying Expectations with High Bar Exam Pass Rates in July 2023



Both sets of sample questions can be found on the NCBE website, allowing aspiring lawyers to familiarize themselves with the question types and enhance their preparation for the upcoming bar exam. It is worth noting that a third question type, modeled on the current version of the Multistate Performance Test, is yet to be released. According to a news release on Tuesday, this new question type is scheduled to be incorporated into the NextGen bar exam when it launches in 2026.

The introduction of these question types reflects an evolving approach to legal assessment, focusing on practical application and the integration of various legal resources. By incorporating fact patterns and real-world elements into the exam, the NextGen bar exam aims to evaluate candidates’ ability to analyze complex legal scenarios and arrive at well-reasoned conclusions.



The NCBE’s decision to provide sample questions ahead of time offers candidates a valuable opportunity to familiarize themselves with the question format, practice applying legal principles to practical scenarios, and refine their test-taking strategies accordingly. It also aligns with the goal of ensuring fairness and transparency in the examination process, enabling aspiring lawyers to prepare more effectively and improve their chances of success.



As the launch of the NextGen bar exam approaches, law students and aspiring lawyers are encouraged to visit the NCBE website, access the sample questions, and engage in comprehensive preparation to meet the demands of the restructured examination. By staying updated and acquainted with the evolving format and question types, candidates can confidently approach the bar exam, ready to demonstrate their legal knowledge, analytical skills, and ability to apply the law in real-world scenarios.



The release of sample questions by the NCBE offers valuable insights into the question types that will be featured in the NextGen bar exam. By incorporating multiple-choice questions centered on legal topics and search terms, as well as integrated questions requiring the application of statutes, judicial opinions, and other resources, the NextGen exam aims to assess candidates’ ability to analyze legal scenarios and utilize available resources effectively. The provision of sample questions in advance allows aspiring lawyers to better prepare for the upcoming exam and enhance their chances of success.



