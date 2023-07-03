Breaking News

Key UK Partners Depart Shearman & Sterling Ahead of Allen & Overy Merger
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Two partners from Shearman & Sterling, based in London, have departed from the US firm in anticipation of its merger with Allen & Overy, a prominent UK law firm. Ben Shorten and Trinh Chubbock have recently joined Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher’s projects and infrastructure team in London, as confirmed by a statement released by the firm.

These departures foreshadow significant changes for Shearman’s London team as the merger with the much larger Allen & Overy looms ahead. Shearman currently employs roughly a quarter of the number of lawyers compared to Allen & Overy, making the consolidation a substantial event in the legal industry.

The merger between Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling was announced on May 21, with the intention of establishing one of the world’s largest law firms, boasting a combined force of over 3,900 attorneys. Shearman pursued this partnership after its merger discussions with Hogan Lovells fell through.

  
What
Where


See also: Merger Vote by Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling Expected in Mid-July

Shortly after the merger announcement, Ashurst, another law firm, revealed that it had recruited a five-person energy team from Shearman, including Sanja Udovicic, a project finance partner based in London. Furthermore, in June, L. Kieran Kieckhefer, an intellectual property partner from California, also left Shearman to join Gibson, Dunn.

Ben Shorten, who had been with Shearman & Sterling for nearly 24 years, was a co-leader of the global project development and finance practice group. In his new role at Gibson Dunn, he will serve as the head of the project and finance team for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Trinh Chubbock, who spent five years at Shearman and was elected as a partner on March 1, focuses her energy practice on project developments, M&A transactions, and commercial contracts, as stated by Gibson, Dunn.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




As the merger between Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling progresses, the legal industry anticipates further changes and adjustments within the London-based team of Shearman. The combined entity will undoubtedly wield significant influence and resources, transforming the legal landscape and reinforcing its position among the leading global law firms.



Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Paralegal Technician Assistant (Posting #271-23)

USA-NJ-Rio Grande

The NJ Department of Children and Families has an immediate need for a qualified individual to fill ...

Apply now

Attorney/Litigation - Reno, NV

USA-NV-Reno

The Reno, NV office of Blanchard, Krasner & French seeks associate attorney with a minimum of 5+ yea...

Apply now

Business Manager for Top Law Schools- Remote Position

USA-UT-Ephraim

We are looking for a dynamic, committed, hard-working recent law school graduate who wants to gain b...

Apply now

Business Manager for Top Law Schools - Remote Position

USA-NV-Las Vegas

We are looking for a dynamic, committed, hard-working recent law graduate who wants to gain broad-ba...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Probate Litigation Attorney

USA-TX-Houston

Houston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a probate litigation attorney with...

Apply Now

Criminal Defense Attorney

USA-ND-Minot

Minot office of our client seeks a criminal defense attorney with 1 year of relevant experience.

Apply Now

Experienced Associate Attorney

USA-SD-Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an experienced associate attor...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Legal Professional Sentenced for Concealing Bankruptcy Assets in Trust Account
22
Legal Ethics

Legal Professional Sentenced for Concealing Bankruptcy Assets in Trust Account
Rimon Expands its Team with New California Partners
25
Biglaw

Rimon Expands its Team with New California Partners
Why Corporate Attorneys Are Opting to Use ChatGPT In-House Instead of Paying Law Firms
454
Legal Technology News

Why Corporate Attorneys Are Opting to Use ChatGPT In-House Instead of Paying Law Firms
Morgan Lewis Strengthens Northern California Presence with Key Addition from Winston & Strawn
51
Legal News

Morgan Lewis Strengthens Northern California Presence with Key Addition from Winston & Strawn
Florida Temporarily Rejects New Bar Exam, Postpones Implementation
34
Law Students

Florida Temporarily Rejects New Bar Exam, Postpones Implementation
Winston Law Firm Recruits Prominent Litigation Leader from Alston & Bird in Dallas
60
Legal News

Winston Law Firm Recruits Prominent Litigation Leader from Alston & Bird in Dallas
Baker Botts Enhances San Francisco Team with Addition of Intellectual Property Litigation Expert
36
Biglaw

Baker Botts Enhances San Francisco Team with Addition of Intellectual Property Litigation Expert
Lawsuit Filed Against Paul Weiss Over Controversial $258 Million NYC Building Sale
52
Biglaw

Lawsuit Filed Against Paul Weiss Over Controversial $258 Million NYC Building Sale
SCOTUS Ruling Overturns ‘True Threats’ Conviction
46
Legal News

SCOTUS Ruling Overturns ‘True Threats’ Conviction
O’Melveny Seeks $139 Million in Legal Fees Following American Airlines Antitrust Victory
28
Breaking News

O’Melveny Seeks $139 Million in Legal Fees Following American Airlines Antitrust Victory

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top