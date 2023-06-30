Law Students

Professor Exposing the ‘Law School Scam’ Launches Title VII Lawsuit
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

University of Colorado Boulder law professor Paul Campos, renowned for his critique of the legal academy’s unsustainable economic model, has filed a federal complaint against his employer, alleging discrimination and retaliation. The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, accuses the university of violating pay discrimination and retaliation laws under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and section 1981 of the Civil Rights Act of 1966.

Campos, the sole Latino senior law faculty member, claims that a university salary study conducted in 2021 revealed he was underpaid by $13,756 annually. In addition to pay disparities, the lawsuit asserts that Campos faced unfair treatment, including a lower rating within the university system, repercussions for taking parental leave, removal from a faculty committee, and the loss of a property class teaching assignment.

While the university spokesperson declined to comment on the ongoing lawsuit, Campos contends that his criticisms of the law school’s financing have made him a target within the institution. According to Campos, the law school spends double its generated revenue, a financial situation he attributes to a lack of accountability and a disregard for the consequences of misusing external funds.

  
What
Where


The professor argues that his underpayment is significantly greater than the university’s findings because the wage study failed to consider salary discrepancies related to endowed professorships. Campos, the only tenured faculty member in his experience range without an endowed professorship, claims that less-experienced colleagues received these honors instead. Additionally, he highlights his extensive academic influence, asserting that between 2015 and 2021, he received more citations in academic literature than any of his colleagues.

Your salary is a reflection of your value to your employer. Make sure you’re being compensated fairly by checking out LawCrossing’s salary surveys.

Campos’s notable works include a 2015 New York Times opinion piece on the rising costs of college tuition, a 2021 New York magazine feature about the Former Presidents Act, followed by a 2022 Michigan State Law Review article on the same subject, and his 2022 book titled “A Fan’s Life: The Agony of Victory and the Thrill of Defeat,” published by the University of Chicago Press. Furthermore, his 2014 feature in The Atlantic, titled “The Law School Scam,” exposed the exploitative practices of for-profit law schools.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The University of Colorado Boulder evaluates professors based on research, teaching, and service. In 2022, Campos received a low rating of 3 out of 5, which the lawsuit describes as an “extremely low score.” Notably, this rating was assigned for the 2021 calendar year, during which Campos was on parental leave for the spring term and subsequently took a fall sabbatical. According to the complaint, Pierre Schlag, a law school professor who chaired the committee responsible for the rating, refused to provide an explanation for their recommendation. Additionally, the complaint alleges that the law school’s dean, Lolita Buckner Inniss, failed to independently evaluate the rating when Campos requested.

Campos asserts that his low rating was influenced by bias against his Latino background and his decision to take paternity leave. However, Inniss swiftly dismissed these claims. In response to Campos expressing his dissatisfaction with the evaluation and indicating his potential lawsuit, Inniss sent him an email stating that he would be removed from the evaluations committee. When Campos protested this removal, the school assigned him to a different committee without his knowledge, according to his claims.



Furthermore, the complaint contends that Campos was unjustly removed from teaching a property class based on allegations of making racially offensive and gender-biased comments during the previous academic year. Campos denies these allegations and emphasizes that the school has failed to provide any evidence to support them. He asserts that the handling of the situation violated university rules, as he was not provided examples of the alleged remarks nor given an opportunity to address the accusations before losing his teaching assignment.

As the legal proceedings unfold, Paul Campos’s lawsuit against the University of Colorado Boulder sheds light on the challenges and controversies within the legal education system, particularly regarding discrimination, retaliation, and financial mismanagement.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Patent Partner for software, electrical, and electro-mechanical arts (100% Work From Home)

USA-IL-Chicago

Culhane Meadows is actively seeking a registered patent attorney with  experience in the softwa...

Apply now

Structured Finance and Commercial Debt Partner (100% work from home)

USA-DE-Dover

Culhane Meadows is actively seeking a commercial and corporate debt attorney with extensive exp...

Apply now

Real Estate Partner (100% Work From Home)

USA-TX-Houston

Culhane Meadows PLLC, one of the largest non-traditional distributed law firms in the country, ...

Apply now

Legal Assistant/Paralegal

USA-PA-Reading

Pay $20 - $30 an hour Job Type Full-time Shift and Schedule Monday to Friday Mid-S...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Business and Employment Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Cincinnati

Cincinnati office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a business and employment litig...

Apply Now

Corporate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Cleveland office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a corporate attorney with 5+ yea...

Apply Now

Attorney Needed For Washington Office

USA-DC-Washington

Washington, D.C. office of our client seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of complex litigation and/or ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Morgan Lewis Strengthens Northern California Presence with Key Addition from Winston & Strawn
35
Legal News

Morgan Lewis Strengthens Northern California Presence with Key Addition from Winston & Strawn
Winston Law Firm Recruits Prominent Litigation Leader from Alston & Bird in Dallas
60
Legal News

Winston Law Firm Recruits Prominent Litigation Leader from Alston & Bird in Dallas
Lawsuit Filed Against Paul Weiss Over Controversial $258 Million NYC Building Sale
47
Biglaw

Lawsuit Filed Against Paul Weiss Over Controversial $258 Million NYC Building Sale
SCOTUS Ruling Overturns ‘True Threats’ Conviction
40
Legal News

SCOTUS Ruling Overturns ‘True Threats’ Conviction
Husch Blackwell Expands with New Minneapolis Office, Welcoming Energy Partner
40
Biglaw

Husch Blackwell Expands with New Minneapolis Office, Welcoming Energy Partner
Teleperformance Appoints Former Paul Hastings Partner as Head of Legal Affairs
51
Biglaw

Teleperformance Appoints Former Paul Hastings Partner as Head of Legal Affairs
Supreme Court Upholds Law Prohibiting ‘Encouraging or Inducing’ Illegal Immigration
34
Legal News

Supreme Court Upholds Law Prohibiting ‘Encouraging or Inducing’ Illegal Immigration
Former Judge Posner to Face Partial Claims in Wage Case, Court Rules
45
Lawyers

Former Judge Posner to Face Partial Claims in Wage Case, Court Rules
Bryan Cave Cyberattack Exposes Client Mondelez’s Data in Security Breach
114
Biglaw

Bryan Cave Cyberattack Exposes Client Mondelez’s Data in Security Breach
Lewis Brisbois Undergoes Leadership Transition During Turbulent Period
148
Biglaw

Lewis Brisbois Undergoes Leadership Transition During Turbulent Period

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top