Baker Botts Selects Homegrown Houston Partner as New Leader in Law Firm Shake-up
Baker Botts, a prominent law firm, has recently announced the appointment of Danny David, a litigation partner with a longstanding career at the firm’s founding office in Houston, as its new managing partner. This decision marks a significant leadership change for the firm, with David set to commence his four-year term on August 1, 2023. The partnership of Baker Botts elected him to succeed John Martin, who has served as the firm’s leader since 2019.

In a statement, John Martin praised Danny David, referring to him as a “Baker Botts lifer” who possesses the dedication, instincts, and skill set necessary to maintain the firm’s momentum and exceptional success. John Martin, a corporate lawyer based in Palo Alto, became the first non-Texas-based partner to assume leadership of the firm. Having been a part of Baker Botts for an impressive 39 years, Martin is approaching mandatory retirement this year.

Danny David, who currently co-leads the firm’s litigation department and specializes in securities litigation, expressed his admiration for John Martin’s leadership, acknowledging the multitude of challenges that the firm has successfully overcome under Martin’s guidance, including a turbulent economy, a global pandemic, and significant changes within the legal industry.

  
Baker Botts has been experiencing substantial growth throughout the year, marked by notable hires in key locations such as Austin, Houston, New York, and London. In a recent development, the firm announced the establishment of a new office in Singapore, effectively re-entering the Asia-Pacific legal market subsequent to the closure of its Hong Kong office in 2021.

The firm proudly revealed that it achieved a record financial year in 2022, boasting an average profit of $2.6 million per equity partner. With a strong foundation and a commitment to further expansion, Danny David emphasized the firm’s dedication to reinforcing its dominance in Texas while simultaneously pursuing growth opportunities along both the East and West Coasts of the United States and in London, Brussels, and Singapore.

Baker Botts’ decision to appoint a homegrown partner as the new managing partner reflects the firm’s recognition of internal talent and its commitment to nurturing and promoting lawyers who have demonstrated exceptional skill, dedication, and loyalty throughout their careers. Danny David’s extensive experience and expertise in securities litigation make him well-suited to lead the firm and ensure its continued success.

As Danny David prepares to assume his new role, the legal community awaits the implementation of his strategic vision for Baker Botts. His appointment signifies a seamless transition in leadership, building upon the achievements and accomplishments of John Martin while guiding the firm through the ever-evolving legal landscape.



With a strong foundation in Houston, Baker Botts is well-positioned to continue providing exceptional legal services to clients across diverse industries. The firm’s expansion efforts, particularly its recent office openings and strategic hires, demonstrate its commitment to meeting clients’ evolving needs globally. As Danny David takes the reins, Baker Botts is poised to further solidify its reputation as a leading law firm, offering unparalleled expertise and a global reach to serve its clients effectively.

Baker Botts’ selection of Danny David as its new managing partner signifies a significant milestone in the firm’s history. David’s appointment reflects the firm’s commitment to recognizing internal talent and promoting exceptional lawyers. With his extensive experience and specialization in securities litigation, David is well-equipped to lead and guide the firm towards continued success. As Baker Botts pursues its growth strategy, expanding its presence in key locations and entering new markets, clients can expect to receive exceptional legal services backed by the firm’s long standing reputation for excellence.

