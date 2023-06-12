Biglaw

Squire Patton Boggs Introduces Access to Law Scholarship Program: Opening Pathways for Legal Education
Squire Patton Boggs, a renowned global law firm, has recently launched its Access to Law Scholarship Programme in the UK. The initiative, conducted in partnership with the Social Mobility Business Partnership (SMBP), aims to provide financial support to students from less advantaged backgrounds who aspire to pursue a career in law. This programme is a significant component of the firm’s broader social mobility efforts, which have earned it a position in the top 10 employers in the prestigious Social Mobility Employer Index.

The Access to Law Scholarship Programme spans three years and will benefit seven Year 13 SMBP alumni. It covers their university tuition fees and offers an annual bursary of £2,500 to assist with cost of living expenses. The programme goes beyond financial assistance, incorporating valuable elements such as mentoring, work experience at Squire Patton Boggs’ UK offices, and the opportunity to participate in the firm’s summer vacation scheme, which can potentially lead to securing a training contract.

Rob Elvin, a Partner at Squire Patton Boggs who heads the firm’s Social Mobility Resource Group, emphasized the importance of expanding opportunities beyond the privileged class. He acknowledged the increasing challenges young individuals from diverse and disadvantaged backgrounds face due to the current cost-of-living crisis. Elvin expressed the firm’s commitment to addressing this issue by launching the Access to Law Scholarship Programme, designed to provide focused support to seven highly promising students. Squire Patton Boggs eagerly anticipates assisting these students throughout their university journey and supporting their future career endeavors.

  
Jessica Clarkson, Programme Director at SMBP, commended Squire Patton Boggs for its longstanding support of the SMBP. She highlighted the firm’s continuous efforts to enhance its overall impact, including leading initiatives in the North West region and organizing Work Insight days with clients across various UK locations. The introduction of the scholarship programme specifically for SMBP Alumni students pursuing law degrees represents a significant milestone in their partnership. Clarkson praised the firm’s unwavering dedication to advancing social mobility and expressed confidence that the successful scholarship recipients would seize this opportunity to unlock their full potential.

The Access to Law Scholarship Programme is just one of the numerous measures undertaken by Squire Patton Boggs to promote social mobility. Alongside their commitment to providing training, mentoring, and work experience opportunities, the firm has expanded its apprenticeship scheme to encompass both legal and non-legal apprenticeships, providing an alternative pathway into the legal profession.

In addition, Squire Patton Boggs has ramped up its community engagement by appointing lawyers as local champions. These champions collaborate with schools, colleges, and universities to enhance skills, create opportunities, and offer access to work experience, open days, student support, and insights into the legal industry. Aligning with its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy, the firm has pledged to allocate 75% of internship and work experience opportunities to disadvantaged students through its social mobility programmes.

The launch of the Access to Law Scholarship Programme reinforces Squire Patton Boggs’ commitment to leveling the playing field and ensuring that aspiring law students, regardless of their socio-economic background, have equal opportunities to succeed. By providing financial assistance, mentorship, and practical experience, the firm aims to empower talented individuals who may otherwise face significant barriers. Through these efforts, Squire Patton Boggs strives to create a more diverse and inclusive legal profession while contributing to the advancement of social mobility within the UK.



