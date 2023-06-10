Legal Technology News

US Judge Implements Mandatory AI Disclosure for Lawyers
In a significant development for the legal industry, a U.S. Court of International Trade judge has issued an order mandating lawyers to disclose their use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools when creating legal documents. The order, issued by Judge Stephen Vaden, aims to address security concerns related to handling confidential information.

This is not the first instance of a U.S. federal judge requesting attorneys to certify their precautions when employing novel AI technologies like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google Bard, or Microsoft’s Bing. Judge Vaden’s order specifically requires lawyers to file a notice disclosing the AI program used and to identify the specific sections of the text that were generated using the AI tool.

Additionally, lawyers must provide a certification affirming that AI technology has not resulted in the unauthorized disclosure of confidential or proprietary information. The order emphasizes the need for safeguards to protect client data, prevent errors, and uphold legal ethics rules, as the legal industry continues exploring AI tools’ potential.

  
This development follows a recent incident involving a New York lawyer who appeared before a Manhattan federal judge. The lawyer admitted to including fabricated case citations generated by ChatGPT in a legal brief, pleading ignorance about the technology’s capability to produce fictitious decisions. The incident highlights the challenges associated with AI technologies and their potential risks to maintaining confidentiality and safeguarding business proprietary information.

Judge Vaden’s order acknowledges that AI tools may threaten the court’s ability to protect confidential and proprietary information from unauthorized access. The concern stems from the fact that companies owning generative AI tools could retain or allow their programs to learn from the confidential information entered by users.

This recent order aligns with a similar development involving U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr of the Northern District of Texas. Judge Starr began requiring lawyers appearing before him to certify that they did not solely rely on AI to draft their filings without human verification of accuracy. He explained that the mandate serves as a warning to attorneys regarding the potential for AI tools to generate fictitious cases, and failure to verify AI-generated information could result in sanctions.

These initiatives reflect the growing need for legal professionals to navigate the benefits and risks associated with AI technologies. While AI tools offer efficiency and innovation, they also raise concerns about the protection of confidential data, adherence to ethical standards, and the potential for erroneous or misleading information.



As the legal industry continues to embrace AI tools, it is crucial for practitioners to adopt appropriate safeguards and protocols. This includes ensuring the verification of AI-generated content, implementing strict data security measures, and adhering to ethical guidelines set forth by legal governing bodies.

The disclosure requirement imposed by Judge Vaden’s order represents a significant step toward promoting transparency and accountability in the utilization of AI within the legal profession. By explicitly mandating disclosure and certification, the order aims to mitigate potential risks associated with AI-generated legal documents and reinforce the integrity of the legal system.

Legal practitioners, law firms, and AI technology providers must work together to establish comprehensive guidelines and best practices. These measures should address concerns related to data privacy, accuracy, accountability, and professional ethics. Clear guidelines will enable lawyers to harness the benefits of AI tools while upholding their responsibilities to clients and the legal profession as a whole.

The evolving landscape of AI technology in the legal industry requires ongoing dialogue and collaboration between legal professionals, regulatory bodies, and AI developers. Together, they can ensure that the adoption of AI tools aligns with legal and ethical standards, while preserving the integrity and trust that underpin the legal system.

