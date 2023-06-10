Home

Lawyer for federal appeals judge barred from new cases finds orders ‘incredible’ and ‘stunning’
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Lawyer Gregory Dolin, representing 95-year-old federal appeals judge Judge Pauline Newman, has expressed criticism over a judicial council’s decision to bar her from hearing new cases and an investigating committee’s focus on her alleged failure to cooperate. The judge in question serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

The judicial council, composed of active judges from the court, cited concerns regarding Newman’s backlog of cases and raised questions about her mental fitness. In an order issued on June 5, the council stated that it would not reconsider its earlier decision from March 8 to prevent her from taking on new cases.

According to the council, Newman has faced challenges in addressing her opinion backlog, despite having three law clerks. Furthermore, she has not received any new case assignments for several months and has not participated in motions panels since January 2021.

  
What
Where


Newman has refused to cooperate with the investigation unless she is assigned new cases and the investigation is transferred to a different court. Her lawyer, Gregory Dolin, who previously served as a clerk for Newman, is among the attorneys involved in a lawsuit filed on May 10 seeking to halt or move forward the investigation.

Take the first step towards finding your dream job – submit your resume to BCG Attorney Search today.

Dolin finds it “stunning” that the judicial council admitted to suspending Newman from hearing cases on March 8, which was prior to the filing of a complaint alleging her mental deficiencies. He highlights the lack of notice and opportunity for Newman to respond, describing it as a secretive decision to remove a duly appointed and confirmed federal judge from case proceedings.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Dolin also expresses incredulity at a June 1 order, which reveals that the investigating committee has narrowed its focus to Newman’s refusal to undergo a medical examination and provide medical records. He believes it is crucial that the court has neglected the initial catalyst for the investigation, suggesting that Newman’s abilities may not be clear-cut enough to warrant suspension.

Notably, Newman holds the distinction of being the oldest active federal judge in the United States. She played a significant role in the creation of the Federal Circuit in 1982 and was subsequently nominated to the court by former President Ronald Reagan. Newman maintains her commitment to contributing and fulfilling her appointed responsibilities, emphasizing that she would step down if she were truly debilitated.



Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

REAL ESTATE ASSOCIATE

USA-WA-Tacoma

Role Overview Gordon Thomas Honeywell seeks a real estate transactional attorney with three to fi...

Apply now

Litigation Paralegal

USA-CT-New London

Job details No matching job preferences Salary $20 - $23 an hour Job Type Full-t...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CT-Greenwich

Job Summary: Smith Legacy Law seeks an Associate who will work alongside the legal team in advisi...

Apply now

Air Enforcement Coordinator & Adjudication Officer

USA-VA-Richmond

The Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Environmental Enhancement seeks a highly qualif...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney with 3+ years of litigation experience

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with 3+ year...

Apply Now

Family Law Associate Attorney

USA-TN-Knoxville

Knoxville office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a family law associate attorney ...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney

USA-WI-Wisconsin Rapids

Wisconsin Rapids office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney wit...

Apply Now

Most Popular

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
Home

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
New York City Law Firm Partner Apprehended in Rockland Sexual Predator Operation
74
Legal News

New York City Law Firm Partner Apprehended in Rockland Sexual Predator Operation
US Supreme Court Reviews Trademark Case Involving Public Figure Names and Likenesses
36
Legal News

US Supreme Court Reviews Trademark Case Involving Public Figure Names and Likenesses
Pronoun Controversy Sparks Division Among Michigan Courts and Legal Parties
61
Legal News

Pronoun Controversy Sparks Division Among Michigan Courts and Legal Parties
Top Law Schools Excel in Omnibus Specialty Rankings Based on US News Data
60
Law Students

Top Law Schools Excel in Omnibus Specialty Rankings Based on US News Data
Gun Control Advocates Engage Law Students to Commit to Not Representing Gun Industry
61
Law Students

Gun Control Advocates Engage Law Students to Commit to Not Representing Gun Industry
Disturbing Emails Reveal ‘Woke’ LA Firm Partners’ Offensive Language towards Women and POC
186
Breaking News

Disturbing Emails Reveal ‘Woke’ LA Firm Partners’ Offensive Language towards Women and POC
US Legal Sector Demonstrates Resilience Despite Layoffs, According to Jobs Report
52
Legal News

US Legal Sector Demonstrates Resilience Despite Layoffs, According to Jobs Report
Clifford Chance Expands Presence in Houston with 10-Partner Team Launch
41
Biglaw

Clifford Chance Expands Presence in Houston with 10-Partner Team Launch
Eckert Seamans Announces Reductions in Business Administrative Professionals Positions
33
Breaking News

Eckert Seamans Announces Reductions in Business Administrative Professionals Positions
Top 5 Companies Recognized for Promoting Women and Diversity
55
Biglaw

Top 5 Companies Recognized for Promoting Women and Diversity

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top