Supreme Court Justices Delay Financial Disclosure, Including $1,200 Flower Gift from Oprah

The U.S. Supreme Court’s newest justice, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, made waves with her eye-catching financial disclosures, according to SCOTUSblog. Jackson’s disclosures were deemed the most glamorous in the recently released forms for seven justices. Notably, she revealed receiving a stunning $1,200 worth of flowers from the renowned talk show host, Oprah Winfrey. Additionally, Jackson disclosed clothes valued at $6,580 that were specifically designated for a Vogue photo shoot. A painting by John Steele, estimated to be worth $580, was also listed among her gifts. She stands as the sole justice reporting gifts surpassing the $415 threshold.



Court transparency group Fix the Court drew attention to and shared the 2022 financial disclosures, while Law.com and the Washington Post provided coverage on the matter. How Appealing also linked to supplementary stories for further exploration.



In contrast, Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito were granted extensions to file their financial disclosure forms, delaying the public’s access to their respective disclosures.



Recent news coverage shed light on Justice Thomas receiving free luxury travel from conservative billionaire and Republican megadonor Harlan Crow. Crow also acquired property in which Thomas had a partial ownership interest and partially paid for Thomas’s grandnephew’s private boarding school tuition.

As SCOTUSblog concludes, those keen on examining Thomas’s 2022 disclosures will have to exercise patience due to the delay.



In March, a U.S. Judicial Conference committee introduced revised ethics rules mandating federal judges, including Supreme Court justices, to disclose instances of vacation stays at commercial properties and the use of private jets for travel, as reported by the Washington Post. However, stays at privately owned vacation homes are exempt from disclosure requirements.



Despite the new rules, Fix the Court points out that justices’ disclosures still lack crucial information, such as cases involving their spouses’ clients or the frequency of their interactions with politicians throughout the year. Moreover, unlike lawmakers’ disclosure requirements, justices are not obliged to report the cost of transportation, lodging, and meals provided by their hosts.



Some justices have made amendments to their disclosures. Justice Elena Kagan disclosed owning a parking space in Washington, D.C., valued between $15,000 and $50,000, from which she received rent ranging from $2,501 to $5,000. Chief Justice John Roberts acknowledged an oversight in his financial disclosure forms for 2019 to 2021, revealing that his wife holds a non-income generating equity stake in the legal recruiting firm where she works.



As financial disclosures continue to shed light on the justices’ holdings and interactions, these revelations contribute to the ongoing discussion on transparency and accountability within the highest court in the United States.



