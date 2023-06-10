Legal News

Supreme Court Justices Delay Financial Disclosure, Including $1,200 Flower Gift from Oprah
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The U.S. Supreme Court’s newest justice, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, made waves with her eye-catching financial disclosures, according to SCOTUSblog. Jackson’s disclosures were deemed the most glamorous in the recently released forms for seven justices. Notably, she revealed receiving a stunning $1,200 worth of flowers from the renowned talk show host, Oprah Winfrey. Additionally, Jackson disclosed clothes valued at $6,580 that were specifically designated for a Vogue photo shoot. A painting by John Steele, estimated to be worth $580, was also listed among her gifts. She stands as the sole justice reporting gifts surpassing the $415 threshold.

Court transparency group Fix the Court drew attention to and shared the 2022 financial disclosures, while Law.com and the Washington Post provided coverage on the matter. How Appealing also linked to supplementary stories for further exploration.

In contrast, Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito were granted extensions to file their financial disclosure forms, delaying the public’s access to their respective disclosures.

  
What
Where


Recent news coverage shed light on Justice Thomas receiving free luxury travel from conservative billionaire and Republican megadonor Harlan Crow. Crow also acquired property in which Thomas had a partial ownership interest and partially paid for Thomas’s grandnephew’s private boarding school tuition.

Find your next superstar hire with BCG Attorney Search – submit your job openings now.

As SCOTUSblog concludes, those keen on examining Thomas’s 2022 disclosures will have to exercise patience due to the delay.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




In March, a U.S. Judicial Conference committee introduced revised ethics rules mandating federal judges, including Supreme Court justices, to disclose instances of vacation stays at commercial properties and the use of private jets for travel, as reported by the Washington Post. However, stays at privately owned vacation homes are exempt from disclosure requirements.

Despite the new rules, Fix the Court points out that justices’ disclosures still lack crucial information, such as cases involving their spouses’ clients or the frequency of their interactions with politicians throughout the year. Moreover, unlike lawmakers’ disclosure requirements, justices are not obliged to report the cost of transportation, lodging, and meals provided by their hosts.



Some justices have made amendments to their disclosures. Justice Elena Kagan disclosed owning a parking space in Washington, D.C., valued between $15,000 and $50,000, from which she received rent ranging from $2,501 to $5,000. Chief Justice John Roberts acknowledged an oversight in his financial disclosure forms for 2019 to 2021, revealing that his wife holds a non-income generating equity stake in the legal recruiting firm where she works.

As financial disclosures continue to shed light on the justices’ holdings and interactions, these revelations contribute to the ongoing discussion on transparency and accountability within the highest court in the United States.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

REAL ESTATE ASSOCIATE

USA-WA-Tacoma

Role Overview Gordon Thomas Honeywell seeks a real estate transactional attorney with three to fi...

Apply now

Litigation Paralegal

USA-CT-New London

Job details No matching job preferences Salary $20 - $23 an hour Job Type Full-t...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CT-Greenwich

Job Summary: Smith Legacy Law seeks an Associate who will work alongside the legal team in advisi...

Apply now

Air Enforcement Coordinator & Adjudication Officer

USA-VA-Richmond

The Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Environmental Enhancement seeks a highly qualif...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney with 3+ years of litigation experience

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with 3+ year...

Apply Now

Family Law Associate Attorney

USA-TN-Knoxville

Knoxville office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a family law associate attorney ...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney

USA-WI-Wisconsin Rapids

Wisconsin Rapids office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney wit...

Apply Now

Most Popular

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
Home

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
New York City Law Firm Partner Apprehended in Rockland Sexual Predator Operation
74
Legal News

New York City Law Firm Partner Apprehended in Rockland Sexual Predator Operation
US Supreme Court Reviews Trademark Case Involving Public Figure Names and Likenesses
36
Legal News

US Supreme Court Reviews Trademark Case Involving Public Figure Names and Likenesses
Pronoun Controversy Sparks Division Among Michigan Courts and Legal Parties
61
Legal News

Pronoun Controversy Sparks Division Among Michigan Courts and Legal Parties
Top Law Schools Excel in Omnibus Specialty Rankings Based on US News Data
60
Law Students

Top Law Schools Excel in Omnibus Specialty Rankings Based on US News Data
Gun Control Advocates Engage Law Students to Commit to Not Representing Gun Industry
61
Law Students

Gun Control Advocates Engage Law Students to Commit to Not Representing Gun Industry
Disturbing Emails Reveal ‘Woke’ LA Firm Partners’ Offensive Language towards Women and POC
186
Breaking News

Disturbing Emails Reveal ‘Woke’ LA Firm Partners’ Offensive Language towards Women and POC
US Legal Sector Demonstrates Resilience Despite Layoffs, According to Jobs Report
52
Legal News

US Legal Sector Demonstrates Resilience Despite Layoffs, According to Jobs Report
Clifford Chance Expands Presence in Houston with 10-Partner Team Launch
41
Biglaw

Clifford Chance Expands Presence in Houston with 10-Partner Team Launch
Eckert Seamans Announces Reductions in Business Administrative Professionals Positions
33
Breaking News

Eckert Seamans Announces Reductions in Business Administrative Professionals Positions
Top 5 Companies Recognized for Promoting Women and Diversity
55
Biglaw

Top 5 Companies Recognized for Promoting Women and Diversity

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top