Laugh Out Loud with the Best Legal Joke of the Day – Legal Humor to Brighten Your Day

Lawyer: My client is trapped inside a penny.
Judge: What?
Lawyer: Heâ€™s in a cent.
Judge: Youâ€™re going to jail with him.
