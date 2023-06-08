Legal Technology News

Landmark Defamation Lawsuit Targets OpenAI’s ChatGPT for Hallucination Claims
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

OpenAI LLC, the renowned artificial intelligence research laboratory, is currently facing a groundbreaking defamation lawsuit. The legal action stems from allegations that its widely known AI program, ChatGPT, generated and disseminated false information. The plaintiff, Mark Walters, a radio host from Georgia, claims that ChatGPT produced a fictitious legal complaint that accused him of embezzling funds. This lawsuit marks a significant moment as it highlights the potential risks and consequences associated with the spread of misinformation and the phenomenon of AI-generated “hallucinations.”

The legal complaint was prompted by an incident involving Fred Riehl, the editor-in-chief of AmmoLand, a prominent gun publication. Riehl sought ChatGPT’s assistance in summarizing the case of Second Amendment Foundation v. Ferguson, an ongoing legal battle in Washington state. The lawsuit alleges that instead of providing an accurate summary of the case, ChatGPT supplied Riehl with misleading information. The AI program’s output falsely stated that Alan Gottlieb, the founder of the Second Amendment Foundation, was suing Walters, accusing him of defrauding and embezzling funds from the foundation in his capacity as chief financial officer and treasurer.

Walters vehemently denies any involvement in the Ferguson case and asserts that the Second Amendment Foundation has never employed him. The lawsuit asserts that every factual statement made in the ChatGPT-generated summary regarding Walters is completely false. OpenAI has yet to comment on the matter.

  
What
Where


The lawsuit raises significant concerns about the reliability and veracity of AI chatbot outputs. In recent times, instances of “hallucinations” by generative AI models have garnered considerable attention and controversy. These hallucinations refer to instances where AI programs confidently provide responses or generate content that is factually incorrect or entirely fabricated.

Ready to take your firm to the next level? Submit your job openings with BCG Attorney Search.

Earlier this year, an Australian mayor made headlines when he announced his intention to sue OpenAI due to ChatGPT’s outputs falsely claiming that he had been imprisoned for bribery. Additionally, a New York lawyer who utilized ChatGPT to draft legal briefs potentially faces sanctions after citing nonexistent case law.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Riehl, seeking the full text of the Second Amendment Foundation’s complaint, requested assistance from ChatGPT. However, the lawsuit alleges that the AI program generated a completely false version of the complaint, including an erroneous case number, which bore no resemblance to the actual document.

According to the defamation lawsuit, the false and malicious allegations made by ChatGPT have caused harm to Walters’ reputation and exposed him to public ridicule, hatred, and contempt. Walters is determined to hold OpenAI accountable for the damage caused by the dissemination of fabricated information.



This landmark case serves as a significant test for legal systems in addressing the challenges posed by AI-generated content and its potential consequences. It underscores the need for robust mechanisms to ensure AI technologies’ accuracy, reliability, and ethical use.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT, known for its impressive language processing capabilities, has become increasingly popular. However, as demonstrated by this lawsuit, the incident highlights the importance of addressing concerns related to misinformation, accountability, and the potential impact on individuals and their reputations.

As the lawsuit unfolds, it is anticipated that the outcome will provide valuable insights into the responsibility and liability of AI developers and the measures needed to safeguard against the spread of false or misleading information generated by AI systems.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Paralegal

USA-DE-Wilmington

Jack Shrum, P.A. is a bankruptcy law firm currently seeking a full-time Paralegal for a po...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CT-Greenwich

Job Summary: Smith Legacy Law seeks an Associate who will work alongside the legal team in advisi...

Apply now

Attorney - Assistant Attorney General

USA-IL-Chicago

The General Law Bureau of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office is seeking attorneys with sou...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-CT-Greenwich

Job Summary: The Paralegal will assist the legal team and admin staff by providing clerical, draf...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney with 3+ years of litigation experience

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with 3+ year...

Apply Now

Family Law Associate Attorney

USA-TN-Knoxville

Knoxville office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a family law associate attorney ...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney

USA-WI-Wisconsin Rapids

Wisconsin Rapids office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney wit...

Apply Now

Most Popular

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
Home

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
New York City Law Firm Partner Apprehended in Rockland Sexual Predator Operation
74
Legal News

New York City Law Firm Partner Apprehended in Rockland Sexual Predator Operation
Pronoun Controversy Sparks Division Among Michigan Courts and Legal Parties
61
Legal News

Pronoun Controversy Sparks Division Among Michigan Courts and Legal Parties
Top Law Schools Excel in Omnibus Specialty Rankings Based on US News Data
60
Law Students

Top Law Schools Excel in Omnibus Specialty Rankings Based on US News Data
Gun Control Advocates Engage Law Students to Commit to Not Representing Gun Industry
61
Law Students

Gun Control Advocates Engage Law Students to Commit to Not Representing Gun Industry
Disturbing Emails Reveal ‘Woke’ LA Firm Partners’ Offensive Language towards Women and POC
186
Breaking News

Disturbing Emails Reveal ‘Woke’ LA Firm Partners’ Offensive Language towards Women and POC
US Legal Sector Demonstrates Resilience Despite Layoffs, According to Jobs Report
52
Legal News

US Legal Sector Demonstrates Resilience Despite Layoffs, According to Jobs Report
Top 5 Companies Recognized for Promoting Women and Diversity
55
Biglaw

Top 5 Companies Recognized for Promoting Women and Diversity
11th Circuit Vacates Sanctions on Dechert Partners and Calls for New Hearing
57
Breaking News

11th Circuit Vacates Sanctions on Dechert Partners and Calls for New Hearing
Louisiana Attorney General Files Lawsuit Challenging Civil Rights Laws
60
Public Interest

Louisiana Attorney General Files Lawsuit Challenging Civil Rights Laws
Legal Tech Executive Explains How AI Can Make Law Firms Safer and More Efficient
150
Legal Technology News

Legal Tech Executive Explains How AI Can Make Law Firms Safer and More Efficient

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top