OpenAI LLC, the renowned artificial intelligence research laboratory, is currently facing a groundbreaking defamation lawsuit. The legal action stems from allegations that its widely known AI program, ChatGPT, generated and disseminated false information. The plaintiff, Mark Walters, a radio host from Georgia, claims that ChatGPT produced a fictitious legal complaint that accused him of embezzling funds. This lawsuit marks a significant moment as it highlights the potential risks and consequences associated with the spread of misinformation and the phenomenon of AI-generated “hallucinations.”



The legal complaint was prompted by an incident involving Fred Riehl, the editor-in-chief of AmmoLand, a prominent gun publication. Riehl sought ChatGPT’s assistance in summarizing the case of Second Amendment Foundation v. Ferguson, an ongoing legal battle in Washington state. The lawsuit alleges that instead of providing an accurate summary of the case, ChatGPT supplied Riehl with misleading information. The AI program’s output falsely stated that Alan Gottlieb, the founder of the Second Amendment Foundation, was suing Walters, accusing him of defrauding and embezzling funds from the foundation in his capacity as chief financial officer and treasurer.



Walters vehemently denies any involvement in the Ferguson case and asserts that the Second Amendment Foundation has never employed him. The lawsuit asserts that every factual statement made in the ChatGPT-generated summary regarding Walters is completely false. OpenAI has yet to comment on the matter.



The lawsuit raises significant concerns about the reliability and veracity of AI chatbot outputs. In recent times, instances of “hallucinations” by generative AI models have garnered considerable attention and controversy. These hallucinations refer to instances where AI programs confidently provide responses or generate content that is factually incorrect or entirely fabricated.

Earlier this year, an Australian mayor made headlines when he announced his intention to sue OpenAI due to ChatGPT’s outputs falsely claiming that he had been imprisoned for bribery. Additionally, a New York lawyer who utilized ChatGPT to draft legal briefs potentially faces sanctions after citing nonexistent case law.



Riehl, seeking the full text of the Second Amendment Foundation’s complaint, requested assistance from ChatGPT. However, the lawsuit alleges that the AI program generated a completely false version of the complaint, including an erroneous case number, which bore no resemblance to the actual document.



According to the defamation lawsuit, the false and malicious allegations made by ChatGPT have caused harm to Walters’ reputation and exposed him to public ridicule, hatred, and contempt. Walters is determined to hold OpenAI accountable for the damage caused by the dissemination of fabricated information.



This landmark case serves as a significant test for legal systems in addressing the challenges posed by AI-generated content and its potential consequences. It underscores the need for robust mechanisms to ensure AI technologies’ accuracy, reliability, and ethical use.



OpenAI’s ChatGPT, known for its impressive language processing capabilities, has become increasingly popular. However, as demonstrated by this lawsuit, the incident highlights the importance of addressing concerns related to misinformation, accountability, and the potential impact on individuals and their reputations.



As the lawsuit unfolds, it is anticipated that the outcome will provide valuable insights into the responsibility and liability of AI developers and the measures needed to safeguard against the spread of false or misleading information generated by AI systems.



