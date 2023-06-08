Barber Ranen Law Firm Rebrands Following Controversial Emails, Leadership Reshuffle

Barber Ranen, a prominent U.S. law firm, has recently undergone a significant transformation following the revelation of a series of offensive emails written by its founding partners, John Barber and Jeffrey Ranen. These emails, which contained racist, antisemitic, homophobic, and violently misogynistic content, caused a wave of shock within the firm, leading to swift action being taken just a month after its formation.



As a result of the scandal, the Los Angeles-based firm has decided to change its name and will now be known as Daugherty Lordan LLP. The decision reflects the firm’s commitment to distancing itself from the tarnished reputation associated with its previous name. The spokesperson for the firm stated that the new name partners, Melissa Daugherty and Joe Lordan, who have been long-time colleagues, have stepped up to represent the firm moving forward.



Melissa Daugherty and Joe Lordan, both original founders of the firm, will also join its management committee. Tim Graves will continue in his role as CEO, ensuring stability in the firm’s leadership amidst the tumultuous events. The restructuring aims to rebuild trust and steer the firm towards a more inclusive and ethical direction.



John Barber and Jeffrey Ranen, the individuals responsible for the offensive emails, made the decision to resign from the firm bearing their names on Monday. Their departure came after the release of dozens of emails by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, the 1,600-lawyer firm they had previously been a part of. The emails, some of which dated back to 2008, were discovered by Lewis Brisbois following an anonymous complaint lodged against Barber and Ranen after they left the firm in early May.



Barber Ranen was established in May, attracting nearly 140 lawyers from their former firm. However, the recent events have had repercussions, with between 10 and 20 lawyers reaching out to Lewis Brisbois this week expressing a desire to return. Lewis Brisbois confirmed that they had taken some of these lawyers back, although the exact number remains undisclosed. The impact of these departures on the current headcount of Daugherty Lordan is yet to be commented upon by a spokesperson.



The offensive content contained within the emails was highly concerning. One email referred to a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge using an inappropriate term. Additionally, Ranen’s complaint about an employee working overtime led Barber to respond with a shocking statement that included a description of a violent sexual act. Racial, sexist, and homophobic slurs were also present in other emails exchanged between the two partners.



Barber, who held the position of firmwide managing partner at Barber Ranen, and Ranen, who served as its chief financial officer, issued a joint apology on Monday afternoon. Their apology acknowledged the inappropriate nature of their emails and expressed remorse for their actions. However, the damage caused by their words and conduct has resulted in the need for significant changes within the firm.



The release of the offensive emails to various media outlets by Lewis Brisbois has amplified the severity of the situation. The firm’s decision to conduct an internal investigation after receiving the anonymous complaint demonstrates a commitment to addressing the issue and ensuring accountability.



In light of these events, Daugherty Lordan LLP is now focused on rebuilding its reputation and fostering a culture of respect, inclusivity, and professionalism. The name change and restructuring of the management committee indicate a clear shift in direction, with the aim of regaining the trust of clients, employees, and the legal community as a whole. It remains to be seen how Daugherty Lordan will navigate this challenging period and establish itself as a firm committed to integrity and equality within the legal profession.



