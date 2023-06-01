Biglaw

Top-tier Law Firm Announces Postponement of Entry Dates for New Associates in Select Practice Areas
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Fenwick & West, a prominent Biglaw firm known for its expertise in the technology sector, has recently joined the ranks of firms opting to defer the start dates for their incoming first-year associate classes. Following in the footsteps of Gunderson and Cooley, Fenwick’s decision reflects the growing demand expected at the beginning of the new year and the firm’s commitment to ensuring a strong foundation for its new associates, particularly in corporate practices.

While it is never an easy announcement for firms to make, the memo sent to incoming associates at Fenwick, dated May 30, revealed the revised start dates and additional details regarding the deferrals. According to the memo, first-year associates in corporate and technology transactions will now commence their roles on January 16, 2024. On the other hand, entry-level litigation and tax associates will still begin their positions on October 16, 2023.

Recognizing the financial impact of these deferrals on the affected associates, Fenwick is taking proactive measures to provide support. The memo disclosed that incoming associates in the corporate and tech transactions practices will receive a $15,000 stipend to assist with living expenses during the deferral period. This stipend exceeds the $10,000 stipend offered by Cooley, another leading law firm implementing deferrals. Fenwick’s decision to provide a higher stipend reflects their commitment to alleviating any unexpected financial burdens faced by their associates during this time of uncertainty.

  
What
Where


Despite our request for comment, Fenwick & West has not yet responded. However, the firm’s deferral decision clearly indicates the challenges faced by the legal industry in the current climate. With the evolving landscape and increasing client demands, firms are carefully reevaluating their strategies to ensure the success of their incoming associates and maintain their position as industry leaders.

Take the first step towards finding your dream job – submit your resume to BCG Attorney Search today.

For those impacted by Fenwick’s deferral decision, we extend our best wishes and support during this transitional period. It is important to remember that these deferrals do not reflect an individual’s abilities or potential; rather, they are a response to the complex circumstances faced by firms and the need to adapt to market conditions.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




As the legal industry continues to navigate these unprecedented times, it is crucial for both firms and associates to remain agile and resilient. While delayed start dates may bring temporary setbacks, they also present personal and professional growth opportunities. Associates can utilize this additional time to further develop their skills, expand their knowledge base, and explore alternative career paths within the legal field.

Fenwick & West’s decision to defer start dates for certain practice groups reflects the dynamic nature of the legal industry and the firm’s commitment to providing the best possible start for their incoming associates. By offering a generous stipend to support their deferred associates, Fenwick sets an example for other firms in prioritizing the financial well-being of their future attorneys. As the legal landscape continues to evolve, it is crucial for aspiring lawyers to remain adaptable and optimistic in the face of changing circumstances.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

PARALEGAL - Medical Records

USA-MO-Springfield

Paralegal - Medical Records: Fast paced law firm specializing in Medical Malpractice seeking expe...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-CT-New London

Midsized New London, Connecticut law firm looking for an experienced, full-time estates and trust pa...

Apply now

Bankruptcy Attorney

USA-DE-Wilmington

The Rosner Law Group LLC, a bankruptcy, restructuring, commercial litigation and corporate law firm,...

Apply now

Litigation Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Growing Ohio real estate law firm is looking for a litigation associate attorney to join our dynamic...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Business Associate Attorney

USA-MI-Royal Oak

Royal Oak office of our client seeks a business associate attorney with 2+ years of experience as a ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
Home

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Akin Gump Strengthens Hong Kong Office with Addition of Special Situations Partner
77
Biglaw

Akin Gump Strengthens Hong Kong Office with Addition of Special Situations Partner
New York Judge Orders Lawyers to Justify Citation of Fake Case Citations in Briefs Following ChatGPT Research
71
Breaking News

New York Judge Orders Lawyers to Justify Citation of Fake Case Citations in Briefs Following ChatGPT Research
Effective Mentorship Program Boosts Bar Exam Success for UC Law SF Graduates
63
Law Students

Effective Mentorship Program Boosts Bar Exam Success for UC Law SF Graduates
DLA Piper Successfully Defends Against $180 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
219
Legal News

DLA Piper Successfully Defends Against $180 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
Skadden Implements Four-Day Office Work Week for Lawyers, Ending Remote Work Policy
149
Biglaw

Skadden Implements Four-Day Office Work Week for Lawyers, Ending Remote Work Policy
Mintz Chief Encourages Partners to Guide Associates’ Return to the Office
62
Legal News

Mintz Chief Encourages Partners to Guide Associates’ Return to the Office
BigLaw Firms Navigate a Dynamic ‘Lateral Playpen’ for Strategic Growth
52
Biglaw

BigLaw Firms Navigate a Dynamic ‘Lateral Playpen’ for Strategic Growth
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Announces Workforce Reduction, Terminates 47 Business Services Employees
58
Breaking News

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Announces Workforce Reduction, Terminates 47 Business Services Employees
Shift in Legal Landscape: Midsize Law Firms Gain Ground, Challenging Biglaw Dominance
48
Legal News

Shift in Legal Landscape: Midsize Law Firms Gain Ground, Challenging Biglaw Dominance
Merger Vote by Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling Expected in Mid-July
51
Breaking News

Merger Vote by Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling Expected in Mid-July

Legal Career Resources

May 17, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: DeCotiis, FitzPatrick & Cole, LLP

“Extremely happy with the work environment. Leadership tries hard to work through issues and really cares about employees, whether attorneys or staff. Additionally, the flexibility that the firm offers is very helpful especially as a female attorney with kids. Being […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top