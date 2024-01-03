Legal News

Latham & Watkins Unveils Enhanced Associate Salary Scale, Elevating Compensation in 2024
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

No. 2 Biglaw Firm in America Adopts Cravath Scale for Salary Increases

In a move that amplifies the holiday cheer for its hardworking associates, Latham & Watkins, the second-highest-grossing firm in the Am Law 100 with a staggering $5,321,007,000 in revenue for 2022, has recently announced a significant revision to its associate salary scale. This decision aligns with the ongoing trend of law firms boosting compensation to attract and retain top legal talent.

The Cravath Scale Implementation

Effective January 1, 2024, Latham & Watkins has implemented the Cravath scale for its salary adjustments, ensuring that associates at the firm will enjoy increased remuneration. The new salary scale is as follows:

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


  • Class of 2023: $225,000
  • Class of 2022: $235,000
  • Class of 2021: $260,000
  • Class of 2020: $310,000
  • Class of 2019: $365,000
  • Class of 2018: $390,000
  • Class of 2017: $420,000
  • Class of 2016: $435,000
  • Class of 2015 and beyond: $445,000

Interestingly, Latham distinguishes itself by offering higher salaries for its senior associates, aligned with industry leaders like Sidley, Ropes, and Schulte. However, it’s crucial to note that this salary raises exclusively apply to associates in specific locations, namely the U.S., London, the Middle East, Beijing, Hong Kong, Seoul, and Tokyo. The firm is reportedly contemplating extending this salary scale to some of its other global offices.

Bonus Anticipation and Recognition

In addition to the revamped salary structure, associates at Latham & Watkins can anticipate well-deserved bonuses in the coming weeks. The firm is renowned for providing bonuses that surpass the industry median, reflecting its commitment to acknowledging and rewarding the dedication of its legal professionals.

Uncover exclusive insights and strategic approaches through the State of the Legal Market 2024â€”an in-depth report delving into the intricate patterns and current trends within the lateral law firm market.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Congratulations to everyone at Latham & Watkins as they embark on this new chapter of elevated compensation, further solidifying the firm’s commitment to valuing and investing in its legal talent.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.



Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Harvard University Faces Unprecedented Challenges: An In-Depth Analysis
Law Students

Harvard University Faces Unprecedented Challenges: An In-Depth Analysis
Federal Judge Rules Against Idaho’s Ban on Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Minors
Legal News

Federal Judge Rules Against Idaho’s Ban on Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Minors
Federal Trade Commission Files Lawsuit Against Grand Canyon University
Law Students

Federal Trade Commission Files Lawsuit Against Grand Canyon University
Lawyers Exit Magic Circle Firms Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling Ahead of $3.5 Billion Merger
Breaking News

Lawyers Exit Magic Circle Firms Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling Ahead of $3.5 Billion Merger
Disney Extends Top Lawyer’s Contract and Enhances Role
Lawyers

Disney Extends Top Lawyer’s Contract and Enhances Role
Standing Up for Christmas: Idaho “Christmas Lawyer” Faces Disbarment
Lawyers

Standing Up for Christmas: Idaho “Christmas Lawyer” Faces Disbarment
US Labor Department Unveils Ambitious Reforms to Registered Apprenticeship Program
Legal News

US Labor Department Unveils Ambitious Reforms to Registered Apprenticeship Program
Embracing Change: Law Schools Navigate Affirmative Action Ban’s Impact on Admissions
Law Students

Embracing Change: Law Schools Navigate Affirmative Action Ban’s Impact on Admissions
New York Times Files Lawsuit Against OpenAI and Microsoft Over Copyright Infringement
Legal News

New York Times Files Lawsuit Against OpenAI and Microsoft Over Copyright Infringement
Exploring the Intersection of AI and Intellectual Property: A Global Regulatory Landscape
Legal Technology News

Exploring the Intersection of AI and Intellectual Property: A Global Regulatory Landscape

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top