Skadden Implements Four-Day Office Work Week for Lawyers, Ending Remote Work Policy

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, one of the US’s largest and elite law firms, has recently implemented a new office work policy, requiring lawyers to be physically present at the office four days per week. According to a reliable source, this marks a significant change from their previous requirement of in-office presence for three days a week.



The decision to shift to a four-day workweek reflects Skadden’s intention to create a modified hybrid work model that combines the benefits of remote working with increased opportunities for in-person collaboration, fostering innovation and professional development. The firm believes that certain aspects of mentorship and training opportunities, particularly valuable for early-career associates, cannot be adequately replicated in a remote work setting.



Skadden’s move follows a trend among other prominent law firms, including Davis Polk & Wardwell, Milbank, and Simpson Thacher, which have already adopted similar office attendance policies, mandating lawyers to be present from Tuesday through Thursday each week. In fact, Simpson Thacher and Sidley Austin have even gone so far as to threaten the withholding of bonus money for associates who do not comply with the three-day office attendance requirement. The potential end-of-year bonuses at top firms range from $20,000 to $115,000, depending on seniority.



Notably, there is a generational divide in preferences for workplace flexibility. Younger lawyers with less than 10 years of legal experience are more likely to seek employment opportunities that offer greater flexibility, including remote work options. According to a 2022 survey conducted by the American Bar Association, 44% of respondents in this demographic indicated they would consider leaving their current place of employment for a position that allows for increased remote work. In contrast, only 19% of respondents with 31 to 40 years of experience shared the same sentiment.

The power dynamics in the legal industry have shifted due to challenging economic conditions, leading some firms to resort to cost-cutting measures, including layoffs. Michelle Fivel, a partner at legal recruiting firm Hatch Henderson Fivel, believes that Skadden’s policy change reflects the current balance of power in the market, which largely favors employers. While such policies may not have an immediate negative impact on firms, they do influence the decisions made by associates and partners who are closely monitoring these developments.



This shift towards a more structured office work week is not unique to the legal field. Companies across various industries, such as Starbucks, Amazon, and Walt Disney, have also adjusted their working arrangements, typically requiring employees to be present in the office for three or four days per week. JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon has expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of remote work, particularly for younger staff and those in management roles. It’s worth noting that most financial services firms have adopted a hybrid approach, combining remote work with some in-person office time, according to a recent Scoop survey reported by Bloomberg News.



Skadden’s decision to enforce a four-day office workweek for lawyers reflects the legal industry’s evolving landscape of workplace policies. The balance between remote work flexibility and the benefits of in-person collaboration continues to be an ongoing discussion among law firms. As economic conditions and market dynamics evolve, it remains to be seen how firms will adapt to their lawyers’ changing expectations and preferences while also meeting their client’s needs effectively.



