During a party, a doctor is telling a lawyer that he is sick of his friends asking him for free medical advice.

The lawyer says, “Just do what I do, and leave a bill in their mailbox.”

The doctor decides he’ll give that a try and thanks his lawyer friend.

When the doctor gets home, he has a bill in his mailbox from the lawyer.

