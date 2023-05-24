Biglaw

Walgreens Claims ‘Unethical Side-Switching’ by Crowell & Moring Results in $642M Arbitration Loss
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Walgreens, a prominent pharmacy chain, is facing a significant legal setback as it attempts to overturn a $642 million arbitration award. The award, obtained by what Walgreens claims were “undue means,” has brought attention to the alleged “unethical side-switching” by the law firm Crowell & Moring. The pharmacy giant recently filed an amended petition seeking to vacate the award, shedding light on the case details.

According to the petition, Crowell & Moring served as legal counsel to Walgreens in 2008 and 2009 regarding the impact of a pharmacy savings club on the reported “usual and customary” prices. These prices were crucial for the pharmacy to receive proper reimbursement from insurers. However, in 2017, Crowell & Moring sent a document to Humana, a health insurance company, arguing that Walgreens and other pharmacies had overcharged the insurer. The firm claimed that the savings club prices were not considered usual and customary. The amended petition alleges that Crowell & Moring engaged in a conflicting representation, as Humana hired them to pursue litigation against Walgreens. Despite Walgreens’ request, the law firm refused to withdraw from the case.

The petition strongly criticizes the arbitration process, claiming that it began with betrayal and ended as a miscarriage of justice. The filing seeks to highlight the alleged breach of fiduciary duty by Crowell & Moring, asserting that the law firm’s actions were responsible for the unfavorable arbitration outcome. In 2021, Walgreens had previously filed a lawsuit against Crowell & Moring in Washington, D.C., superior court, accusing the firm of breaching its fiduciary duty. The amended suit, filed in April of the same year, seeks legal fees, costs incurred by Walgreens, and indemnification for damages resulting from the alleged breach.

  
What
Where


Walgreens, in its bid to overturn the arbitration award, is requesting a stay in resolution until the lawsuit against Crowell & Moring in Washington, D.C. is finally settled. The outcome of this parallel legal battle will likely have significant implications for the arbitration proceedings.

Ready to find your next big challenge in the legal field? Look no further than BCG Attorney Search.

On the other hand, Humana, in a motion to confirm the award, expressed confidence in the arbitrator’s thoroughness and fairness throughout the proceedings. According to their statement, the arbitrator conducted one of the most comprehensive and deliberate arbitration proceedings. Humana, represented by Crowell & Moring, firmly believes that the award should be upheld.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Crowell & Moring, responding to the allegations, stated through spokesperson Rebecca Carr that they are confident the arbitrator’s award will be affirmed. The law firm emphasized that they have no conflict of interest in representing Humana and expressed confidence in their ability to prevail in the litigation filed against them by Walgreens in D.C. Superior Court. Crowell & Moring views Walgreens’ claims as meritless and insufficient grounds to vacate Humana’s arbitration award.

The ongoing legal battle between Walgreens, Crowell & Moring, and Humana highlights the complexities and challenges involved in high-stakes arbitration cases. As the petition to vacate the arbitration award unfolds and the lawsuit against Crowell & Moring progresses, the final resolution will have far-reaching implications for all parties involved. The outcome will determine the financial repercussions for Walgreens and potentially shape legal practices regarding fiduciary duties and conflicts of interest in the future.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-WA-Mercer Island

About the job How many hours are you expected to bill per year? How much revenue are you expected...

Apply now

Family Law Attorney

USA-FL-Tampa

Sanchez & Associates, PA (Attorney Nilo J. Sanchez, Jr.) is seeking to add a FAMILY LAW ATTORNE...

Apply now

Paralegal/Legal Assistant - Fast Growing Multi-State Family Law Firm (Clayton, MO)

USA-MO-Clayton

Are you a legal professional with a passion for Family Law? Stange Law Firm, PC is accepting resumes...

Apply now

Paralegal/Legal Assistant - Fast Growing Multi-State Family Law Firm (Omaha, Nebraska)

USA-NE-Omaha

Are you a legal professional with a passion for Family Law? Stange Law Firm, PC is accepting resumes...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Business Associate Attorney

USA-MI-Royal Oak

Royal Oak office of our client seeks a business associate attorney with 2+ years of experience as a ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Ex-Lewis Brisbois Executive Raises Concerns About Firm’s Financial Practices in 2019 Allegation
51
Biglaw

Ex-Lewis Brisbois Executive Raises Concerns About Firm’s Financial Practices in 2019 Allegation
Prominent Law Firm Co-Founder, Mike McKool, Departs from McKool Smith
57
Legal News

Prominent Law Firm Co-Founder, Mike McKool, Departs from McKool Smith
California Takes Strides Towards Establishing an Independent Bar Exam
95
Law Students

California Takes Strides Towards Establishing an Independent Bar Exam
California Halts AI Legislation, while Advancing Social Media Restrictions
55
Legal Technology News

California Halts AI Legislation, while Advancing Social Media Restrictions
ABA Leaders Unite to Enhance Lawyer Allyship and Foster Workplace Diversity
45
Legal News

ABA Leaders Unite to Enhance Lawyer Allyship and Foster Workplace Diversity
Hologram Witnesses Make Their Debut in Mock Trial
199
Law Students

Hologram Witnesses Make Their Debut in Mock Trial
Simpson Thacher Urges Associates to Report to Office or Risk Bonuses: New Policy Announcement
44
Biglaw

Simpson Thacher Urges Associates to Report to Office or Risk Bonuses: New Policy Announcement
Leadership Transition at Lewis Brisbois Amidst Departure of Over 100 Lawyers
56
Biglaw

Leadership Transition at Lewis Brisbois Amidst Departure of Over 100 Lawyers
Stroock Pursues Merger Agreement as a Preemptive Measure against Potential Challenges
151
Biglaw

Stroock Pursues Merger Agreement as a Preemptive Measure against Potential Challenges
Proskauer Law Firm to Stand Trial in $636 Million Legal Malpractice Lawsuit
87
Breaking News

Proskauer Law Firm to Stand Trial in $636 Million Legal Malpractice Lawsuit

Legal Career Resources

May 17, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: DeCotiis, FitzPatrick & Cole, LLP

“Extremely happy with the work environment. Leadership tries hard to work through issues and really cares about employees, whether attorneys or staff. Additionally, the flexibility that the firm offers is very helpful especially as a female attorney with kids. Being […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top