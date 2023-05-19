Law Students

Emotional Reaction of Black Law Student to Passing Bar Exam Goes Viral
In a heartwarming turn of events, Matthew Graham, a resident of Baltimore, is making headlines for his incredible journey to becoming a lawyer. Attending his graduation ceremony at the esteemed University of Baltimore School of Law, Graham proudly ranked seventh in his class with an impressive 3.6 GPA, as reported by WMAR.

Taking to Facebook, Graham expressed his delight, stating, “Law School is now complete. From sleepless nights to 15-hour days of working full-time then heading straight to class, I am proud of what I accomplished during law school.” His words reflect his immense dedication and perseverance throughout his legal education.

However, Graham’s emotional reaction to learning about his successful passage of the bar exam truly touched the hearts of many. A video capturing his genuine emotions quickly spread across social media platforms, gaining widespread attention and going viral. The passionate response demonstrated his profound appreciation for achieving this significant milestone in his career.

  
Having earned an outstanding score of 309 on the Maryland State Bar exam, Graham expressed his confidence going into the test. What made the experience even more special was the venue where the exam took place—the same space where he and his beloved wife exchanged vows in May 2021.

Start your job search with BCG Attorney Search and discover your next big opportunity.

“It was a familiar space,” Graham revealed. “Out of the hundreds of conference rooms, ballrooms, and event spaces in Maryland, I took the Bar Exam under the same chandelier, in the same ballroom, that my wife and I said ‘I do’ under.” This serendipitous connection added an extra layer of meaning to Graham’s journey, fueling his determination and inspiring him to succeed.

Graham’s story serves as a testament to the power of perseverance and the rewards that come with dedication. Balancing the demands of a full-time job with the rigorous demands of law school is no small feat. However, he overcame these challenges, demonstrating unwavering commitment to his dreams.

The impact of Graham’s story reaches far beyond his personal achievements. It serves as a source of inspiration, particularly for aspiring lawyers from underrepresented communities. By sharing his journey and the joyous moment of passing the bar exam, Graham encourages others to pursue their ambitions and overcome any obstacles they may encounter along the way.



As Graham’s story continues to capture the attention of people nationwide, it highlights the importance of celebrating diverse voices in the legal profession. His success not only brings pride to his family, friends, and the University of Baltimore School of Law but also serves as a beacon of hope for future generations.

In a society that values inclusivity and representation, Matthew Graham’s story shines brightly. It reminds us all of the transformative power of education, perseverance, and the unwavering belief in one’s abilities. His emotional journey, shared with the world, inspires others to chase their dreams relentlessly, reminding us that hard work and determination can lead to incredible achievements.

As Matthew Graham embarks on this new chapter in his life, passing the Maryland State Bar exam sets the stage for a promising legal career filled with opportunities to make a difference. His story will undoubtedly continue to inspire and motivate others who encounter obstacles on their own paths to success.

