US Civil and Disability Rights Advocates Seek Court Intervention to Challenge Georgia Voting Law Provisions
Download PDF
A coalition of civil and disability rights organizations has taken legal action by filing an emergency injunction with the Northern District of Georgia. The purpose of this move is to seek a block on two provisions of Georgia’s voting law, SB 202, which have a detrimental impact on the access to voting for individuals with disabilities. The groups contend that the law places an unjust burden on disabled voters and request a preliminary injunction to ensure equal access to absentee voting and the reinstatement of accessible drop-box locations.

In a press release, the organizations expressed their concerns about the limitations imposed by the two provisions. The first provision restricts the ability of individuals to assist voters with disabilities in completing their ballots. The second provision hampers counties’ capacity to provide drop-boxes at accessible locations and during convenient times. By implementing these provisions, the groups argue that the voting process becomes more challenging for people with disabilities, thereby limiting their ability to participate in elections.

Zan Thornton, co-chair of the disability rights group Georgia ADAPT, emphasized the urgency of obtaining a preliminary injunction. Thornton shared the experience of ADAPT during the 2022 elections, where a significant number of disabled individuals in Georgia faced obstacles in casting their absentee ballots and had to resort to traveling to polling stations instead. This surge in barriers faced by disabled voters highlights the critical need for an injunction ahead of the 2024 elections.

  
The passage of SB 202 in 2021 by the state of Georgia was a response to allegations of voter fraud. However, the law encountered substantial opposition, with one state legislator even referring to it as “Jim Crow 2.0.” Since its enactment, both the US Department of Justice and the NAACP, a prominent civil rights group, have taken legal action to challenge the law. Devon Orland, the litigation director for the Georgia Advocacy Office, criticized the law, stating that making access to a fundamental right more difficult is illegal and undermines the core principles of democracy.

The provisions targeted by the civil and disability rights organizations pose significant concerns. The limitation on assistance for voters with disabilities may hinder their ability to exercise their right to vote independently. Many individuals with disabilities rely on assistance to navigate the voting process effectively, and any unnecessary restrictions can impede their ability to participate fully.

Additionally, the restriction on drop-boxes at accessible locations and times can harm disabled voters. Drop-boxes have been an essential mechanism for enabling convenient and secure voting, particularly for individuals who face challenges in traveling to polling stations. Removing or limiting these accessible options could result in additional barriers for disabled voters, forcing them to find alternative and often less accessible methods to cast their ballots.

The legal battle surrounding Georgia’s voting law reflects the broader nationwide struggle to protect voting rights and ensure equal access for all citizens. The provisions within SB 202 are perceived by many as attempts to suppress certain communities’ voices and undermine the principles of democracy. As the case progresses, the outcome of the legal challenge will have significant implications for future elections and the rights of individuals with disabilities to participate fully in the democratic process.



The coalition of civil and disability rights organizations has taken decisive action by filing an emergency injunction to block two provisions of Georgia’s voting law. The groups argue that these provisions disproportionately affect voters with disabilities and impede their access to the electoral process. As the legal battle unfolds, the outcome will shape the future of voting rights in Georgia and potentially have broader implications for the protection of democratic principles and equal access to voting across the United States.

