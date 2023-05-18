In a move to enhance consumer protection and transparency in the student financing industry, the state of Maryland has recently enacted HB 913, amending key provisions related to student financing company registration and reporting requirements. This legislative development underscores the growing importance of regulatory oversight in the student lending landscape, and law firms like Davis Polk have been at the forefront of providing legal guidance and expertise in this evolving field.

With a rich history dating back over a century, Davis Polk has established itself as a premier global law firm with offices in key financial and legal centers around the world.

While HB 913 represents a significant step forward in Maryland's efforts to regulate student financing companies, it is crucial for industry players to navigate these new requirements seamlessly and ensure compliance with the evolving regulatory framework.

The amended legislation introduces key definitions and registration procedures for student financing companies operating in Maryland. Under the Act, a “student financing company” is defined as an entity securing, making, or extending student financing products. These companies will now be required to register with the Commissioner of Financial Regulation, ensuring greater oversight and accountability within the industry. Davis Polk’s team of regulatory specialists can guide student financing companies through the registration process, helping them understand the requirements and navigate the necessary procedures seamlessly.

Moreover, the Act enables the Commissioner to adopt registration procedures utilizing the Nationwide Multi-State Licensing System and Registry, streamlining the registration process and ensuring consistency across multiple jurisdictions. Davis Polk’s extensive network and experience in advising clients on nationwide regulatory matters make them the ideal partner for student financing companies seeking efficient and compliant registration processes across various states.

In addition to registration, the Act establishes reporting requirements for student financing companies. These provisions aim to enhance transparency by mandating annual reporting to the Commissioner on or before March 15. Davis Polk’s team of skilled attorneys can assist student financing companies in fulfilling their reporting obligations accurately and efficiently, ensuring compliance with the Act’s provisions.

As a testament to their commitment to transparency and consumer protection, the Act requires reported information to be publicly accessible. By making this information available on a dedicated website, the Commissioner facilitates increased transparency in the student financing industry, allowing consumers to make informed decisions.

The implementation of HB 913 on October 1 signifies Maryland's commitment to safeguarding the interests of students and promoting responsible lending practices.







