Next Generation of Civil Rights Attorneys Takes Center Stage

A groundbreaking program aimed at combating racial injustice and inequality in the southern United States is underway, training and deploying a new generation of civil rights lawyers. In 2021, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund received a generous $40 million donation, which led to the establishment of this initiative.



The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund recently announced the launch of its third cohort of the Marshall-Motley Scholars Program, welcoming 10 new scholars into its ranks. This program offers participants a full law school scholarship, specialized training sponsored by the LDF and the National Academy of Sciences, and a summer internship focusing on racial justice. In return, aspiring attorneys are required to commit to working in the southern region for a minimum of eight years upon completion of the program.



The Marshall-Motley Scholars Program takes its name from two influential figures in civil rights history. Thurgood Marshall, a former U.S. Supreme Court Justice, civil rights attorney, and founder of the LDF, is renowned for his tireless efforts in promoting equality and justice. Constance Baker Motley, a prominent civil rights litigator, played a significant role in breaking down barriers and fighting for racial equity. The program’s primary objective is to equip a corps of highly trained advocates capable of addressing critical issues such as voter suppression and racial inequity.



The program organizers acknowledge that lawyers of color often face disproportionate student loan burdens, which hinder their pursuit of civil rights careers. Consequently, the Marshall-Motley Scholars Program has been intentionally designed to alleviate such barriers and provide opportunities for minority lawyers. Offering full scholarships and specialized training aims to foster a more inclusive and diverse legal profession dedicated to advancing civil rights.

Jino Ray, the director of the Marshall-Motley Scholars Program, expressed pride in the scholars’ impact, stating, “Our scholars are creating a positive impact at law schools nationwide and are making valuable contributions as interns in legal organizations fighting for racial justice.” As the inaugural cohort of scholars enters their final year of law school, they are being supported in transitioning to civil rights law fellowships at leading firms and organizations throughout the southern United States, further strengthening their commitment to racial justice.



Previous cohorts of the Marshall-Motley Scholars Program have had the opportunity to intern at esteemed organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union, the Southern Center for Human Rights, and the Equal Justice Initiative. These experiences provide scholars with valuable hands-on exposure to the complexities of civil rights advocacy and contribute to their professional growth.



Looking ahead, the Marshall-Motley Scholars Program has ambitious goals. Over the next five years, it aims to train and develop a total of 50 civil rights attorneys dedicated to pursuing racial justice in the southern region. By cultivating this network of passionate and well-prepared advocates, the program seeks to bring about meaningful change and dismantle systemic inequities that persist within society.



With its comprehensive approach, generous funding, and commitment to long-term impact, the Marshall-Motley Scholars Program stands as a beacon of hope in the fight against racial injustice. This initiative promises to drive progress and create a more just and equitable future for all by equipping the next generation of civil rights lawyers with the necessary tools and opportunities.



