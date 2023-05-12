Unveiling the Significant Transformations in U.S. News & World Report Law School Rankings: Discover the Reasons Behind the Shifts

Unprecedented changes have occurred in this year’s U.S. News & World Report law school rankings, resulting from a revamped methodology that placed increased importance on graduate employment and bar pass rates. While the top schools experienced relatively modest shifts, significant changes were observed just beyond the renowned T-14 schools. Surprisingly, over a third of the 199 American Bar Association-accredited law schools witnessed rank fluctuations of 10 or more spots compared to 27 schools last year. Moreover, the ranks of 31 schools changed by 20 spots or more, a substantial increase from the previous year’s count of four schools.



Former University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law dean Donald Tobin noted that these ranking fluctuations will likely persist unless U.S. News modifies its methodology. He pointed out that bar passage and employment rates tend to fluctuate annually, particularly during market downturns. A U.S. News spokeswoman responded by stating that the methodology was revised in response to the evolving higher education landscape and after consultations with over 100 law school deans. Notably, nearly one-third of law schools boycotted the rankings this year, citing concerns that they negatively impact student diversity and affordability. U.S. News predominantly relied on publicly available data from the ABA to determine the rankings.



Under the new methodology, a law school’s ranking is determined by various factors, with student outcomes accounting for 58% of the overall score. This marks a significant increase from the previous 26%. The employment rate ten months after graduation contributes 33% to the ranking, while the first-time bar pass rate holds an 18% weightage, and the two-year bar pass rate has a 7% weightage. Reputation surveys conducted among legal academics, lawyers, and judges have been reduced from 40% to 25% of a school’s ranking and are the only component not derived from ABA data.



Student selectivity now accounts for 10% of a school’s rankings, down from 21% previously. Median Law School Admission Test (LSAT) scores carry a 5% weightage in the ranking, while median undergraduate grade-point averages hold 4%. Furthermore, each school’s acceptance rate now represents only 1% of its ranking. The category of school resources, including the student-faculty ratio and student-librarian ratio, has been reduced from 13% to 7% of a school’s score.

Dean April Barton of Duquesne University Thomas R. Kline School of Law attributed her school’s impressive 40-spot increase in the rankings to the notable bar passage and employment rates. She expressed that the revised U.S. News methodology placed significant weight on these areas, which played a pivotal role in propelling their historic rise. The Duquesne University School of Law is now ranked at No. 89, showcasing the largest increase among all schools on the list.



Conversely, the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law experienced the most substantial decline in this year’s rankings, dropping 44 spots to No. 135. Officials from the school have yet to comment on the matter.



The latest U.S. News & World Report law school rankings have witnessed unprecedented shifts due to a revised methodology. The rankings have become more volatile with increased emphasis on graduate employment and bar pass rates, particularly beyond the top-tier schools. The methodology changes have garnered mixed responses, with some schools benefiting from improved outcomes while others experienced significant drops. As the legal education landscape continues to evolve, the impact of these rankings on student diversity and affordability remains a subject of ongoing debate.



