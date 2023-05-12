Breaking News

Donald Trump Appeals $5 Million Verdict in Carroll Civil Case Involving Sexual Abuse Allegations
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has appealed a recent verdict in a civil case where he was accused of sexual abuse and defamation by writer E. Jean Carroll. The New York jury awarded Carroll $5 million in damages, holding Trump liable for defamation and abuse but not rape. The case stems from Carroll’s 2022 lawsuit, in which she alleged that Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room during the mid-1990s and subsequently denied the incident, damaging her reputation.

As confirmed by court records, Trump’s appeal was filed with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. His lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, had previously indicated that an appeal would be made. Interestingly, Trump did not attend the two-week trial, during which the jury deliberated for less than three hours before reaching their decision. The former president, who is currently the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential race, focused on campaigning and made derogatory remarks about Carroll at a televised town hall, drawing applause and laughter from the audience comprised of New Hampshire Republicans and independent voters.

Carroll, a former columnist at Elle magazine, expressed her satisfaction with the verdict during television interviews, stating that she felt “fantastic” after the trial concluded. Throughout her testimony, Carroll recounted how Trump lured her into a dressing room, assaulted her by slamming her head against a wall, and sexually violated her. She also emphasized the harm caused to her reputation by Trump’s 2022 social media post on Truth Social, where he dismissed her allegations as a “Hoax and a lie.”

  
Legal experts predict that the appeals process could potentially extend over several years. This case is only one among several legal challenges Trump currently faces as he prepares for his campaign. Last month, he pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records concerning hush money paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 U.S. election to suppress her claims of a sexual encounter with him.

In addition, Trump is the subject of two criminal investigations led by a U.S. Justice Department special counsel, examining allegations of mishandling classified documents after leaving office and attempting to overturn the 2020 election results. Furthermore, he is under investigation by a county prosecutor in Georgia regarding his efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss in that state.

Throughout these legal challenges, Trump has consistently denied wrongdoing and labeled the investigations politically motivated witch hunts. As the appeals process unfolds, the outcome of the civil case involving E. Jean Carroll will continue to be closely monitored, given its potential impact on Trump’s political aspirations and his legal standing.



