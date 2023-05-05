Biglaw

BigLaw Firms Experience Record-Low Billable Hours in First Quarter of 2023
Download PDF
In a recent survey conducted by Wells Fargo’s Legal Specialty Group, it has been revealed that BigLaw firms are grappling with a decline in average billable hours, primarily due to a slight decrease in demand for legal services. The survey, encompassing 66 of the nation’s top 100 grossing law firms, sheds light on the current state of the legal industry.

According to the survey, demand for legal services decreased by 1.5% in the first quarter of 2023 when compared to the same period in 2022. This downward trend poses a significant challenge for BigLaw firms, especially when coupled with the fact that lawyer headcount increased by 4.8% during the same quarter, indicating a surplus of legal professionals.

The survey’s findings also revealed that annualized billable hours in the first quarter stood at 1,536 hours, representing a decline from the 1,634 hours recorded in the first quarter of 2022. This figure is reportedly the lowest it has been in at least 15 years, highlighting the severity of the situation. Owen Burman, the managing director of Wells Fargo’s Legal Specialty Group, expressed concern over this downward trend, stating that some associates are only on track to bill 1,000 hours per year, a level deemed unsustainable for law firms.

  
Burman emphasized that adjustments may be necessary if the demand picture fails to improve, and unfortunately, the survey indicates that the anticipated improvement is not on the horizon. The report’s coverage by Reuters, Law.com, and Bloomberg Law via Above the Law has brought attention to the struggles faced by BigLaw firms.

Despite the declining billable hours, the survey provided a glimmer of hope for the legal industry. Firms experienced a 4.7% increase in revenue during the first quarter, attributed to solid growth in litigation and significant rate increases. This positive development was particularly noteworthy considering the drop in mergers and acquisitions work. It demonstrates the strength and diversification of these firms as they successfully navigate through challenging times.

Owen Burman highlighted the resilience of BigLaw firms, noting that they have managed to mitigate the decline in demand through their strong diversification efforts. While mergers and acquisitions work may have decreased, the survey results indicate that these firms possess the ability to adapt and maintain relatively modest demand decline.

In conclusion, BigLaw firms are currently facing a challenging landscape characterized by a decline in demand for legal services, resulting in a significant decrease in average billable hours. The increase in lawyer head count exacerbates the situation, further highlighting the need for adjustments within the legal industry. However, the survey also sheds light on the positive aspects, as firms experienced revenue growth due to their diversification efforts and rate increases. As the legal industry grapples with these changes, it is crucial for firms to explore innovative strategies and adapt to the evolving needs of their clients to thrive in the future.



