Prominent Billionaire Funds Private School Education for Justice Thomas’ Nephew
Download PDF
In an investigation conducted by ProPublica, it has been revealed that Mark Martin, the grandnephew of Justice Clarence Thomas, received two years of private boarding school education thanks to the financial support of Harlan Crow, a prominent Republican megadonor and personal friend of Thomas. Martin attended the Randolph-Macon Academy, Crow’s own alma mater, followed by the Hidden Lake Academy in Georgia.

The cost of tuition for these two years was estimated to be around $100,000, based on prevailing fees at the time. However, it should be noted that Crow did not contribute towards Martin’s education in subsequent years at Randolph-Macon Academy. In fact, Martin disclosed that at one point, Justice Thomas sold his beloved Corvette to cover the expenses for Martin’s tuition.

This revelation raises concerns about potential conflicts of interest and whether Justice Thomas should have reported these generous contributions. It is particularly noteworthy that Thomas had legal custody of Martin since the age of six. Although Thomas reported receiving $5,000 from another friend to support Martin’s education years prior, he did not disclose the financial assistance from Crow.

  
In a statement provided by Mark Paoletta, an attorney and friend of Justice Thomas, it was asserted that Thomas and his wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, took in Martin in 1997, mirroring the support Thomas received from his grandparents in 1955. The statement also highlighted Crow’s longstanding financial support for the Randolph-Macon Academy and his history of providing scholarships to students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

According to the statement, Crow’s tuition payments for Martin were not considered reportable gifts to a dependent child under the Ethics in Government Act. This assertion is based on the Act’s definition of a dependent child as a son, daughter, stepson, or stepdaughter, which does not explicitly cover grandnephews. It is important to note that Thomas never requested Crow to cover Martin’s tuition, as clarified in the statement.

Furthermore, the statement emphasized that Crow and his company had no business interests before the Supreme Court, attempting to dispel any allegations of impropriety.

Mark Martin, now in his 30s, expressed his unawareness of Crow’s financial contributions toward his education. Martin believes Crow’s intentions were driven purely by friendship and goodwill rather than ulterior motives.



In response to the ProPublica article, Paoletta’s statement condemned it as “malicious” and defended the Thomases and Crows as kind-hearted and generous individuals who sought to assist Martin. The statement emphasized that dragging Martin into the media’s attempt to tarnish Justice Thomas’ reputation was reprehensible.

As this legal news continues to unfold, it raises questions about the ethical boundaries for public officials, the disclosure of financial assistance, and the potential influence of personal connections on matters related to the justice system. The implications of such arrangements warrant a closer examination of the laws and regulations in place to ensure transparency and accountability among those entrusted with upholding the highest standards of justice.

