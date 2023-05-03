Biglaw

Elizabeth Hodge of Akerman LLP appointed Chair of American Health Law Association’s Health Information and Technology Practice Group
Akerman LLP, a top 100 U.S. law firm, has announced that Elizabeth “Betsy” Hodge has been appointed as the Chair of the Health Information and Technology (HIT) Practice Group for the American Health Law Association (AHLA). Hodge, a partner at the firm, will begin her one-year term as chair on July 1, 2023, after serving as the group’s interim co-chair since October 2022.


Hodge, based in West Palm Beach, Florida, has extensive experience in compliance and regulatory issues affecting healthcare providers, payers, and employer-sponsored health plans. She has worked with covered entities and business associates to ensure compliance with HIPAA and the HITECH Act by developing policies and procedures, workforce training, analyzing data incidents, and notifying breaches. Hodge has also advised clients on compliance with various other federal and state privacy and data security laws and associated transactional issues.


In her new role as chair of the HIT Practice Group, Hodge will help oversee the group’s efforts to keep lawyers and healthcare professionals informed about legal issues arising from information and communications technology use in healthcare. She aims to ensure that the HIT Practice Group continues to deliver timely and highly relevant programming and resource materials to its members while providing opportunities for them to share their knowledge and insight with others.

  
What
Where



Akerman LLP is recognized among the most forward-thinking firms in the industry by the Financial Times, with over 700 lawyers and business professionals collaborating with the world’s most successful enterprises and entrepreneurs to navigate change, seize opportunities, and drive innovation and growth. The firm’s Healthcare Practice Group provides counsel on complex regulatory, risk management, and corporate matters to healthcare industry stakeholders, including hospitals and health systems, health insurers and managed care organizations, physician practice groups, and pharmacy-related organizations.


Hodge’s appointment as Chair of the HIT Practice Group is a significant achievement for both her and Akerman LLP. The American Health Law Association is a prominent and respected organization within the healthcare sector and is widely recognized for its role in advancing the understanding and application of healthcare laws and regulations. The appointment reinforces the firm’s position as a leading legal services provider in the healthcare industry and highlights its commitment to delivering exceptional results for its clients.


Hodge’s extensive experience and expertise in healthcare law, combined with her leadership role in the HIT Practice Group, make her an invaluable asset to Akerman LLP and its clients. She is also a vice-chair of education for the HIT Practice Group and the past chair of the Privacy and Security Risk, Compliance and Enforcement Affinity Group of AHLA’s HIT Practice Group. Hodge previously served as vice-chair of publications for the HIT Privacy and Security Risk, Compliance, and Enforcement Affinity Group and is a former president of the Florida Academy of Healthcare Attorneys. She was also a Florida Hospital Association’s HIPAA Preemption Analysis Task Force member.

Akerman LLP’s commitment to providing exceptional legal services in the healthcare industry is reflected in its Health Law Rx Blog, where the firm delivers important developments in healthcare industry law. The blog is an essential resource for healthcare industry stakeholders seeking to stay informed about the latest legal and regulatory developments and trends affecting their business.



