Alston & Bird, one of the leading law firms in the United States, has been recognized by Safe Alliance with the prestigious “Commitment to Justice Award.” The award is a testament to the firm’s dedication to providing pro bono legal services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. The firm’s Intellectual Property Litigation Group associate, Lauren N. Griffin, was also honored for her instrumental role in facilitating the firm’s partnership with Honeywell and Safe Alliance.



Alston & Bird has a long-standing tradition of providing exceptional legal services to its clients. Founded in 1893, the firm has grown from a small Atlanta-based law practice to one of the country’s largest and most respected law firms. With more than 800 attorneys and 11 offices across the United States, the firm has a reputation for excellence, innovation, and commitment to its clients.



The firm has been involved in several high-profile cases throughout its history. In 1978, Alston & Bird represented the State of Georgia in the “Baby Doe” case, which involved the treatment of a severely handicapped infant. The firm’s attorneys successfully argued before the U.S. Supreme Court, paving the way for the creation of laws protecting the rights of disabled children.



In recent years, Alston & Bird has focused on expanding its pro bono efforts. The firm has a strong commitment to social responsibility and has dedicated significant resources to providing legal services to underserved communities. In 2020 alone, the firm provided more than 70,000 hours of pro bono legal services to organizations and individuals in need.



One of the firm’s most significant pro bono efforts has been its partnership with Safe Alliance, a Charlotte-based nonprofit organization that provides support and resources to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Alston & Bird and client Honeywell have worked together to represent survivors seeking a domestic violence protective orders, and Safe Alliance has recognized the partnership’s positive impact on the community.



Lauren N. Griffin, the associate in the firm’s Intellectual Property Litigation Group who was honored with the “Commitment to Justice Award,” has been providing pro bono legal services to Safe Alliance since 2019. Griffin has been instrumental in facilitating the firm’s partnership with Safe Alliance and Honeywell and has dedicated herself to helping survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.



Griffin’s commitment to pro bono work reflects the firm’s core values of social responsibility and community service. Alston & Bird’s attorneys are encouraged to take on pro bono cases and are given the resources they need to provide top-quality legal services to those who would otherwise be unable to afford them.



The firm’s commitment to excellence extends beyond its pro bono work. Alston & Bird is consistently ranked among the top law firms in the country by publications such as Chambers USA and The Legal 500. The firm’s attorneys are recognized as leaders in their fields, and their expertise is sought after by clients across a wide range of industries.



Alston & Bird is a firm that values its employees and is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace. The firm has been recognized for its efforts in this area, including being named one of the “Best Law Firms for Women” by Working Mother magazine.



In conclusion, Alston & Bird is an exceptional law firm dedicated to providing top-quality legal services to its clients while also positively impacting the community. The firm’s commitment to pro bono work and social responsibility is a testament to its values and desire to improve the world. Clients who work with Alston & Bird can be confident that they are working with a firm committed to excellence, innovation, and community service.

