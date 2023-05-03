TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney - Defense Litigation Experience

USA-TX-Dallas

Galloway\'s Dallas office is seeking an Associate Attorneys with 2 - 5 years of experience to handle...

Apply now

Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary

USA-GA-Atlanta

Position: Chief Legal Officer (CLO) & Corporate Secretary Report to: President & CEO Location:...

Apply now

Trademark Paralegal (3-12 years of experience)

USA-CA-San Francisco

Trademark Paralegal (3-12 years of experience) San Francisco, Walnut Creek, San Rafael, Sacrament...

Apply now

Part-time Staff Attorney – Housing and Homelessness Prevention Unit

USA-CA-Santa Ana

  Part-time Staff Attorney – Housing and Homelessness Prevention Unit ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Litigation Attorney

USA-PA-Plymouth Meeting

Plymouth Meeting office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation attorney wit...

Apply Now

Trusts and Estates Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trusts and estates attorney ...

Apply Now

Labor and Employment Attorney

USA-NY-Binghamton

Binghamton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks labor and employment attorney w...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
The Top-Ranked Law Schools That Attract High Demand from Leading U.S. Law Firms
71
Law Students

The Top-Ranked Law Schools That Attract High Demand from Leading U.S. Law Firms
Energizer and Walmart Face Lawsuit Alleging Conspiracy to Inflate Battery Prices
78
Public Interest

Energizer and Walmart Face Lawsuit Alleging Conspiracy to Inflate Battery Prices
Denver’s Kutak Rock LLP Lawyer Lisa Connolly Elected to Colorado Bar Association Real Estate Section Executive Council
51
Biglaw

Denver’s Kutak Rock LLP Lawyer Lisa Connolly Elected to Colorado Bar Association Real Estate Section Executive Council
Experts Warn DeSantis’ Strong Statements Could Have Repercussions in Disney Lawsuit
53
Legal News

Experts Warn DeSantis’ Strong Statements Could Have Repercussions in Disney Lawsuit
Discover the Top Law Schools that Dominated the 2022 Job Market
56
Law Students

Discover the Top Law Schools that Dominated the 2022 Job Market
Secret Strategies BigLaw Firms Use to Boost Profitability
72
Biglaw

Secret Strategies BigLaw Firms Use to Boost Profitability
Legal AI Revolution: Investors Flock as Law Firms Embrace the Future
138
Legal Technology News

Legal AI Revolution: Investors Flock as Law Firms Embrace the Future
BigLaw Firms Refuse to Pay for Twitter Verification
67
Legal Technology News

BigLaw Firms Refuse to Pay for Twitter Verification
Georgia’s Discipline Process Accused of Racial Bias – Data on Disparities Sought
55
Legal News

Georgia’s Discipline Process Accused of Racial Bias – Data on Disparities Sought
Law Firms Opt for Associate Class Year Reductions Instead of Layoffs
67
Biglaw

Law Firms Opt for Associate Class Year Reductions Instead of Layoffs

Legal Career Resources

April 28, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Charisse Hines Law

Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm with an Employee-Friendly Approach and Commitment to Business Ethics Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm That Values Its Employees and Maintains High Ethical Standards “The most successful law firms are those that value their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top