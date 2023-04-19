Michigan Justice Announces Mental Health Treatment, Urges Struggling Lawyers to Seek Help

Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein announced on April 19, 2022 that he would be taking time off from the bench to focus on his mental health. In a statement released by the court, Bernstein revealed that he is seeking mental-health treatment outside the state and will not hear a case scheduled for April 26.



Bernstein, who has been blind since birth, has been a justice since 2015 and was reelected to another eight-year term last November. However, the justice has recently found himself amid controversy after publicly criticizing Justice Kyra Harris Bolden for hiring a law clerk who had turned his life around after serving 14 years in prison for robbing a store and shooting at police officers. Bernstein said that he was “disgusted” by the hiring, but after facing backlash, he apologized and said that he regretted his remarks. Bolden’s clerk, Pete Martel, resigned.



The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a case in Cheboygan on April 26. However, in light of Bernstein’s announcement, he will not be present in court. “During this time, I will continue working remotely on all active cases,” Bernstein said. Chief Justice Elizabeth Clement supported Bernstein and said she looked forward to his return to the bench.



Bernstein comes from a well-known family in Michigan’s legal community, and his name recognition helped him get elected in 2014. The Sam Bernstein law firm, founded by his father, is a major TV advertiser in the Detroit area.

In 2021, Bernstein made headlines when he spent months in the United Arab Emirates and Israel, an unusual move for a sitting Supreme Court justice. He said his goal was to inspire people while discussing his life as a blind lawyer and judge. At the time, the Supreme Court was hearing cases by video conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Bernstein participated from overseas. He said that he could also keep up with other court work.



Bernstein’s decision to prioritize his mental health is an important reminder of the toll that the legal profession can take on individuals. Lawyers, judges, and other legal professionals are often under immense pressure to perform at the highest level, and the nature of the work can be emotionally taxing. Mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and substance abuse are not uncommon among legal professionals, and many struggle to seek help due to fear of stigma or concerns about the impact on their careers.



In recent years, there has been growing recognition of the need to prioritize mental health in the legal profession. The American Bar Association has established a Task Force on Lawyer Well-Being, and many state bar associations have implemented programs and resources to support the mental health of legal professionals. However, there is still much work to be done to reduce the stigma around mental health in the legal profession and ensure that those who need help feel comfortable seeking it out.



Bernstein’s decision to prioritize his mental health should be applauded and serves as a reminder that seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness. As Chief Justice Clement noted, “We look forward to him rejoining the court in person in the coming weeks.”



