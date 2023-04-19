Legal News

Former New York Cybersecurity Official Joins Mayer Brown Law Firm, Boosting Firm’s Capabilities
Mayer Brown has announced the appointment of Justin Herring, a cybersecurity leader from New York’s state government, as a litigation partner. Herring was executive deputy superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services’ (NYDFS) cybersecurity division until last week and has joined Mayer Brown’s New York office. As the first leader and member of NYDFS’ cybersecurity division, Herring played a significant role in establishing it as a go-to source for guidance on novel and emerging cyber challenges.

Herring’s cybersecurity and financial services law expertise and his experience in white-collar crime and litigation make him a valuable addition to Mayer Brown’s legal team. Commenting on his decision to join the firm, Herring said: “I felt great about the personal and the business fit at Mayer,” citing its cybersecurity, financial services, and white-collar and litigation practices.

Prior to joining NYDFS in 2019, Herring led the cybercrimes unit at the New Jersey U.S. Attorney’s Office. In that role, he helped indict two Iranians who allegedly launched major cyber attacks using ransomware known as “SamSam.” The attacks hit hospitals, schools, companies, and government agencies, causing more than $30 million in losses and allowing the alleged hackers to collect more than $6 million in ransom payments. The two alleged hackers, Faramarz Shahi Savandi and Mohammad Mehdi Shah Mansouri are still at large.

  
Herring’s appointment comes when cybersecurity is a major concern for businesses and governments alike. With the increasing sophistication and frequency of cyber attacks, companies are turning to law firms for advice and support in protecting their assets and responding to cyber incidents. Mayer Brown’s decision to add a cybersecurity leader to its team reflects the growing importance of this area of law and the need for law firms to deeply understand cyber risks and how to mitigate them.

According to Herring, one of the biggest challenges facing businesses today is the threat of ransomware attacks. “Today ransomware is a scourge but is widely understood,” he said. Ransomware attacks involve hackers infiltrating a company’s systems and encrypting its data, making it inaccessible unless a ransom is paid. The frequency of these attacks has increased dramatically in recent years, with businesses of all sizes and in all industries being targeted.

To protect themselves against ransomware attacks and other cyber threats, businesses must take a comprehensive cybersecurity approach. This includes implementing strong cybersecurity policies and procedures, conducting regular risk assessments, and training employees to identify and respond to cyber threats. In the event of a cyber incident, businesses need to have a well-defined incident response plan in place, which should include legal and PR support as well as technical assistance.

With Herring’s expertise and experience, Mayer Brown is well-positioned to advise clients on all aspects of cybersecurity law and help them navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of cyber risks. As the threat of cyber attacks continues to grow, businesses will need to rely more and more on the expertise of law firms like Mayer Brown to protect their assets and respond to incidents promptly and effectively.



