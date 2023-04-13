Public Interest

Google Fights Back: Massive Antitrust Lawsuit Over Search Dominance Set to be Tossed by Judge
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Google is expected to argue on Thursday that the antitrust lawsuit filed against it by the US Justice Department should be dismissed. According to court filings, Google is likely to claim that the allegations that it broke antitrust law to build and maintain its dominance of search are flawed. The lawsuit, which was filed in the final days of the Trump administration, accuses Google of acting illegally by paying billions of dollars each year to smartphone makers, carriers, and browsers to be the default search engine for their customers. The US government claims that this has allowed Google to maintain its dominance in search and exclude rivals.

Google has maintained that the payments are legal revenue-sharing deals, not efforts to exclude rivals. The case is being heard by Judge Amit Mehta of the US District Court for the District of Columbia and is set to go to trial in September.

This is not the first antitrust lawsuit that Google has faced. In 2020, the Justice Department sued the tech giant, accusing it of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals in the biggest challenge to the power and influence of Big Tech since it sued Microsoft Corp for anti-competitive practices in 1998. A settlement left Microsoft intact, although the decision to rein in the company left room for Google, founded in 1998, and others to thrive.

  
What
Where


Since then, Google has been hit with other antitrust complaints. The Justice Department filed a second lawsuit in January, accusing the company of abusing its dominance of the digital advertising business. A group of states led by Texas also sued Google on ad tech in 2020, while states led by Utah filed a lawsuit in 2021, accusing the company of breaking antitrust law in handling its play store.

Wondering how your salary stacks up against others in your field? Check out LawCrossing’s salary surveys to find out.

Googleâ€™s motion to have the lawsuit thrown out is the latest attempt by the company to get out of several costly and time-consuming lawsuits from state and federal governments aimed at reining in its market power. The outcome of the lawsuit will have significant implications for the tech industry and the future of antitrust law.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The case comes amid growing concern about the power and influence of Big Tech, with critics arguing that companies like Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Apple have become too powerful and are stifling competition. The tech giants have also been accused of violating usersâ€™ privacy and engaging in anti-competitive practices.

In recent years, there has been a growing push to regulate Big Tech and hold companies accountable for their actions. The European Union has been at the forefront of this effort, with antitrust investigations and fines against Google, Facebook, and other tech giants. The US has been slower to act, but the recent antitrust lawsuits against Google and other companies suggest this may change.



The outcome of the lawsuit against Google will be closely watched by tech industry observers, regulators, and consumers alike. If the lawsuit is successful, it could significantly change how Google and other tech giants operate, with potentially far-reaching implications for the tech industry and the broader economy.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Technology and Outsourcing Partner (100% Work from Home)

USA-DC-Washington

Culhane Meadows PLLC is actively seeking an experienced and self-motivated Technology and ...

Apply now

Labor & Employment Partner (100% Work From Home)

USA-NJ-Newark

Culhane Meadows PLLC, one of the largest non-traditional distributed law firms in the country, ...

Apply now

Patent Partner for software, electrical, and electro-mechanical arts (100% Work From Home)

USA-PA-Philadelphia

Culhane Meadows is actively seeking a registered patent attorney with  experience in the softwa...

Apply now

Litigation Paralegal/Legal Assistant

USA-FL-Sebring

Swaine, Harris & Wohl, P. A. has an immediate opening for a Litigation Paralegal/Legal Assistant to ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Litigation Attorney

USA-PA-Plymouth Meeting

Plymouth Meeting office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation attorney wit...

Apply Now

Trusts and Estates Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trusts and estates attorney ...

Apply Now

Labor and Employment Attorney

USA-NY-Binghamton

Binghamton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks labor and employment attorney w...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Lawyers Love Their Jobs, But Battle Stress: Shocking Survey Results Revealed stress
119
Law Life

Lawyers Love Their Jobs, But Battle Stress: Shocking Survey Results Revealed
Cooley Postpones Commencement of First-Year Associates in Unprecedented Move cooley
150
Legal News

Cooley Postpones Commencement of First-Year Associates in Unprecedented Move
Top Cravath Partner Defects to Rival Davis Polk After Just Two Years Cravath, Swaine & Moore
94
Biglaw

Top Cravath Partner Defects to Rival Davis Polk After Just Two Years
Twitter Enlists Top Skadden Lawyer Amidst High-Profile Legal Battle twitter
402
Legal News

Twitter Enlists Top Skadden Lawyer Amidst High-Profile Legal Battle
Johnson & Johnson Employs ‘Texas Two-Step’ Bankruptcy to Settle Talc Claims Again johnson & johnson
98
Legal News

Johnson & Johnson Employs ‘Texas Two-Step’ Bankruptcy to Settle Talc Claims Again
US Legal Job Market Sees First Decline in Six Months, Experts Weigh In on Implications market decline
98
Legal News

US Legal Job Market Sees First Decline in Six Months, Experts Weigh In on Implications
Shockwaves in the Legal Industry as Layoffs Surge Amidst Economic Slowdown economic slowdown
117
Legal News

Shockwaves in the Legal Industry as Layoffs Surge Amidst Economic Slowdown
Shocking: Goodwin Associates Lose Jobs After Visa Lottery Loss goodwin
122
Biglaw

Shocking: Goodwin Associates Lose Jobs After Visa Lottery Loss
Viral sensation: BigLaw associate’s call for 24/7 availability with “no exceptions, no excuses” availability
121
Legal News

Viral sensation: BigLaw associate’s call for 24/7 availability with “no exceptions, no excuses”
Former District Attorney Disbarred for Unprecedented Mass Dismissal of Hundreds of Cases and Drastic Reduction in Services MASS DISMISSAL
216
Legal News

Former District Attorney Disbarred for Unprecedented Mass Dismissal of Hundreds of Cases and Drastic Reduction in Services

Legal Career Resources

April 13, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Ferguson Schindler Law Firm | A Professional Corporation

Ferguson Schindler Law Firm | A Professional Corporation: A Legal Team with a Positive Work Culture, Exceptional HR Practices, and Commitment to Business Ethics Ferguson Schindler Law Firm | A Professional Corporation is a leading law firm that offers legal […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top