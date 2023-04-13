Laugh Out Loud with the Best Legal Joke of the Day – Legal Humor to Brighten Your Day

“How can I ever thank you?” gushed a woman to Clarence Darrow, after he had solved her legal troubles.
“My dear woman,” Darrow replied, “ever since the Phoenicians invented money there has been only one answer to that question.”
