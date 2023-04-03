Lawyers

Outspoken Lawyer Joseph Tacopina Defends Trump in Alleged Political Prosecution
Joseph Tacopina, a prominent New York lawyer, has taken on the high-profile case of former President Donald Trump, who has been indicted for his alleged involvement in hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Tacopina has been a vocal advocate for Trump, claiming that he was a victim of extortion and that the legal system has been “completely weaponized.”

Tacopina has a reputation for being an outspoken and combative lawyer who has represented a wide range of clients, including police officers, celebrities, and other high-profile individuals. He has been described as one of the city’s most high-profile defense attorneys, known for his skill in cross-examination.

In an interview with NBC News, Tacopina argued that Trump was merely following the advice of his then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, when he signed off on the payments to Daniels. He also accused the legal system of being biased against Trump, claiming that the indictment was politically motivated.

  
Tacopina’s past comments on the case have been extensively covered by several publications, including The Hill, Law360, and New York Magazine’s Intelligencer column. He has been described as a willing consort to questionable characters and a media-obsessed lawyer who is not in the business of losing very often.

Despite the indictment, Tacopina and his co-counsel Susan Necheles released a statement claiming that Trump did not commit any crime and that they would vigorously fight the political prosecution in court. This suggests that Tacopina is prepared to approach the case aggressively, using his reputation as a skilled cross-examiner to challenge the prosecution’s case.

Tacopina’s involvement in the case has also raised questions about his relationship with Daniels. Although Tacopina has denied representing her in the past, he did admit to having a consultation with her in 2018. This could lead to potential conflicts of interest and calls for his disqualification from the case.

Despite these concerns, Tacopina’s reputation as a highly skilled and aggressive lawyer has made him a popular choice among Trump’s supporters. He has been praised for his willingness to fight back against what he sees as a biased legal system and for his ability to win cases for his clients.



Overall, Tacopina’s involvement in the Trump case will likely be highly contentious and closely watched by legal observers and the media. As a highly skilled and vocal advocate for his clients, Tacopina will likely mount a fierce defense of Trump, arguing that a biased legal system has unfairly targeted the former president. Whether his tactics will be successful in court remains to be seen, but his involvement in the case will generate significant attention in the legal community and beyond.

