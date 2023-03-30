Public Interest

Former Tesla Employee Claims Race Bias Diminished His Sense of Self-Worth
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

On Wednesday, a former elevator operator at Tesla’s California assembly plant testified about the emotional toll of experiencing racial slurs, threats, and other workplace incidents. Owen Diaz, who is Black, shared that he recorded Spanish-speaking coworkers calling him racial slurs and struggled with feeling “less than a man” due to the harassment. During a five-day trial on damages, Diaz testified after a jury in 2021 found Tesla liable for discrimination and ordered the company to pay him $137 million. U.S. District Judge William Orrick later agreed that the EV maker fostered a hostile work environment but reduced the award to $15 million. Diaz rejected the payout and opted for a new trial on damages before a different jury.

During Wednesday’s testimony, Diaz spoke about the psychological toll of the racial incidents, which strained his relationship with his son, who also worked at the factory, and made it difficult for him to trust people. Diaz struggled to speak at times and became emotional during his testimony. Judge Orrick even called a 15-minute recess to allow Diaz to compose himself. Lawyers for Tesla will complete their cross-examination of Diaz on Thursday.

Alex Spiro, who represents Tesla, questioned Diaz about why there was no record of him making written complaints about the racist conduct to supervisors. Diaz said he could not recall whether he complained in writing or only verbally and accused Spiro of mischaracterizing his responses to other questions.

  
What
Where


Tesla has maintained that it does not tolerate workplace harassment and takes discrimination complaints seriously. Spiro told jurors that Diaz was exaggerating his emotional distress claims and that there was no evidence warranting a multimillion-dollar award.

Find the legal job that meets your unique needs and interests with BCG Attorney Search.

During opening statements on Monday, Diaz’s lawyer, Bernard Alexander, compared the Fremont plant to a “plantation,” where Black workers were targeted for harassment, and their complaints were ignored by managers. Jurors have also heard testimony from five workers and supervisors at the Fremont plant, a Tesla human resources manager, and a lawyer who conducts investigations into workplace disputes and served as an expert witness for Diaz. The lawyer testified that while Tesla had adopted adequate anti-bias policies, the company failed to properly investigate and respond to complaints from Diaz and other Black workers.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The trial highlights the issue of discrimination in the workplace and raises questions about the effectiveness of anti-bias policies. It also emphasizes the importance of proper investigation and response to employee discrimination complaints.

The trial outcome could have significant implications for Tesla and other companies, as it could set a precedent for the number of damages awarded in discrimination cases. Diaz’s experience sheds light on the impact of racial harassment on individuals and their families. It emphasizes the need for companies to take proactive steps to prevent discrimination in the workplace.



In conclusion, the trial involving former Tesla employee Owen Diaz highlights the issue of discrimination in the workplace. It emphasizes the need for companies to take proactive steps to prevent such incidents. The emotional toll experienced by Diaz and his family underscores the importance of proper investigation and response to discrimination complaints from employees. The trial outcome could have significant implications for Tesla and other companies, setting a precedent for the damages awarded in discrimination cases.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Lawyer

USA-CA-Woodland Hills

AV rated law firm in Woodland Hills, CA with an an emphasis in real estate, homowner association rep...

Apply now

Litigation Associate

USA-CA-Cupertino

We are actively seeking to hire a litigation associate with at least 4 years of experience in genera...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Attorney (Hybrid remote)

USA-NY-White Plains

Job details Salary $85,000 - $185,000 a year Job Type Full-time Qualifications ...

Apply now

Litigation Attorney

USA-FL-Boca Raton

TITLE: Litigation Attorney (Personal Injury) SALARY: Starts at $90k-130k JD: Looking to hire a...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with ...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Braintree

Braintree office of our client seeks associate attorney with 1-5 years of experience in civil litiga...

Apply Now

Criminal Defense Attorney

USA-NC-Raleigh

Raleigh office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense attorney with 1...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Latham Lawyer’s Unconventional Route to US Supreme Court Sends Shockwaves Through Legal World samir deger-sen
62
Breaking News

Latham Lawyer’s Unconventional Route to US Supreme Court Sends Shockwaves Through Legal World
Law firm Crowell fights back against pandemic losses, sues for $30 million in unpaid rent Crowell
128
Biglaw

Law firm Crowell fights back against pandemic losses, sues for $30 million in unpaid rent
Cadwalader Loses Top Structured Finance Partners to Winston in NY and Dallas CLEARY GOTTLIEB
57
Legal News

Cadwalader Loses Top Structured Finance Partners to Winston in NY and Dallas
Cleary Gottlieb’s Latest UK Hire Sends Shockwaves Through Legal World: Linklaters Partner Joins Forces cleary gottlieb
72
Biglaw

Cleary Gottlieb’s Latest UK Hire Sends Shockwaves Through Legal World: Linklaters Partner Joins Forces
Shock survey reveals most lawyers shunning game-changing AI technology
91
Home

Shock survey reveals most lawyers shunning game-changing AI technology
Shocking Allegations: Former Associate Uploaded 7,900 Documents to External Dropbox Before Quitting, Littler Reveals upload
94
Lawyers

Shocking Allegations: Former Associate Uploaded 7,900 Documents to External Dropbox Before Quitting, Littler Reveals
Jenner & Block Bolsters Legal Roster with Key Hire from Student-Housing Giant jenner & block
88
Breaking News

Jenner & Block Bolsters Legal Roster with Key Hire from Student-Housing Giant
86-Year-Old Lawyer Gets Away with Groping Multiple Clients Despite Clear Video Evidence groping
86
Legal Ethics

86-Year-Old Lawyer Gets Away with Groping Multiple Clients Despite Clear Video Evidence
J&J’s Shocking Move: Supreme Court Review Sought for Bankruptcy of Unit – What Happens Next? johnson&johnson
165
Public Interest

J&J’s Shocking Move: Supreme Court Review Sought for Bankruptcy of Unit – What Happens Next?
Stanford Law Dean Reveals Shocking Leave of Official Who Publicly Admonished Judge During Speech stanford law school
113
Law Students

Stanford Law Dean Reveals Shocking Leave of Official Who Publicly Admonished Judge During Speech

Legal Career Resources

March 24, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Sholes & Miller, LLP

Sholes & Miller, LLP: Your Trusted Partner for Employee-Friendly Practices, Legal Expertise, and Good Business Ethics Sholes & Miller, LLP: Your Trusted Legal Partner At Sholes & Miller, LLP, we understand that legal matters can be complex and overwhelming for […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top