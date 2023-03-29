Breaking News

Adidas Makes Groundbreaking Decision to Support Black Lives Matter Trademark
Adidas AG has announced that it will be dropping its opposition to the trademark application filed by the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation Inc. The trademark application is for a logo with three yellow stripes, which Adidas claimed would damage its brand if the application was approved. The reversal comes just two days after the company filed its initial legal objection.

In a statement released early on Wednesday, an Adidas spokesperson said the company would withdraw its opposition to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation’s trademark application as soon as possible.

The Black Lives Matter foundation’s trademark application was filed in November 2020. It would cover the use of the logo on various items, including face masks, bracelets, bags, and clothing, as well as for charitable fundraising and other services. The nonprofit has used the three stripes on its website since at least 2017.

  
Despite recent court losses over the three stripes, Adidas is known for its aggressive trademark enforcement tactics. This includes an unsuccessful jury trial against luxury brand Thom Browne Inc.

Adidas has been using the three-stripes logo on its clothing since 1952, and the trademark has become an “iconic” symbol that the public identifies with the company. The opposition filing claimed that the Black Lives Matter organization’s mark would likely confuse with Adidas’ brand.

According to the opposition filing, “any defect, objection, or fault found with the goods and services offered” by Black Lives Matter under the proposed trademark “necessarily would reflect on and seriously injure Adidas’s reputation.”

However, Adidas has now reversed its stance and will drop its opposition to the trademark application. The company has not provided any specific reasons for the reversal, but the move is likely a response to the backlash it received on social media.



Many people accused Adidas of being hypocritical for opposing a trademark application filed by a nonprofit organization fighting for social justice. Some also pointed out that Adidas has a history of appropriating Black culture without proper acknowledgment or compensation.

Adidas’ decision to drop its opposition to the Black Lives Matter trademark application is a significant development, given the company’s reputation for aggressively defending its trademarks. Whether this will impact future trademark disputes involving the company remains to be seen.

The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation has not yet stated Adidas’ decision to drop its opposition to the trademark application. It is unclear whether the organization plans to pursue the trademark application further or if it will accept Adidas’ decision to drop its opposition.

In conclusion, Adidas’ decision to drop its opposition to the Black Lives Matter trademark application is a significant development that could have broader implications for the fight for racial equality. The move is a departure from the company’s usual aggressive trademark enforcement tactics and could signal a shift in how companies approach social justice issues.

