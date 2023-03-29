Legal Technology News

Former Binance US CEO Hires Lawyer Amidst Intense US Investigation
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Catherine Coley, the former chief executive of Binance’s de-facto U.S. subsidiary, Binance.US, has reportedly hired former federal prosecutor and top cop at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), James McDonald, to represent her in the U.S. government’s investigations into the giant cryptocurrency exchange. The U.S. authorities, including the CFTC and the Justice Department, have been investigating Binance over allegations of money laundering and sanctions violations.

The CFTC recently charged Binance and its founder Changpeng Zhao with willful evasion of U.S. laws for operating an “illegal” exchange and a “sham” compliance program. However, the CFTC’s civil complaint did not name Coley. The Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have sought records and communications involving Coley from Binance and Binance. U.S. It is unclear whether Coley has cooperated with the authorities.

McDonald, now a partner at New York law firm Sullivan & Cromwell, appeared as Coley’s attorney of record in separate civil litigation against Binance.US in January 2022, court records show. McDonald’s representation of Coley has not been previously reported. He left the CFTC in 2020, where he served as the director of enforcement. Before joining the CFTC, McDonald worked in the public corruption unit of the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office.

  
What
Where


Coley left Binance.US in mid-2021 after reportedly clashing with Zhao over his control of the American exchange, which was set up to serve U.S. customers in compliance with U.S. laws. Although Binance.US publicly said it operated independently as a partner, Zhao managed the American firm as a de-facto subsidiary, according to banking records and company messages reviewed by Reuters. The finance team transferred hundreds of millions of dollars from Binance.US’s bank account to a trading firm managed by Zhao, leading Coley to express concern to Binance staff about the outflows.

Build the team of your dreams – submit your job openings with BCG Attorney Search.

The CFTC’s complaint said that Binance personnel, including Zhao, have “dictated Binance.US’s corporate strategy, launch, and early operations.” The complaint also said that when Zhao hired the first chief executive of Binance.US’s operating company, BAM Trading, he described the global Binance.com exchange as a “pirate ship” and explained, “he wished for Binance.US to be a navy boat.” Even after Binance.US launched, Zhao continued to grow and conceal the global exchange’s U.S. user base and was focused on retaining the liquidity and revenue American customers supplied, the complaint said.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Binance dominates the crypto sector as the world’s largest digital currency exchange. The U.S. investigations have piled pressure on the exchange, which has also faced regulatory scrutiny in other countries. In response to the CFTC’s charges, Zhao called them “unexpected and disappointing,” adding, “we do not agree with the characterization of many of the issues alleged in the complaint.”

It is unclear what Coley’s status is in the government investigations or whether she has cooperated with the authorities. Binance and Binance.US did not comment on Coley’s representation. Meanwhile, the CFTC, DOJ, and SEC declined to comment.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Attorney

USA-FL-Boca Raton

TITLE: Litigation Attorney (Personal Injury) SALARY: Starts at $90k-130k JD: Looking to hire a...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-IL-Litchfield

Drummond Law LLC is a Law firm located in Litchfield, IL specializing in Social Security Disability,...

Apply now

Bilingual Law Clerk Spanish

USA-DC-Washington

The SEC’s Division of Enforcement utilizes a variety of data that contain current, historical ...

Apply now

Associate Attorney (Hybrid)

USA-MI-Grand Rapids

An Estate Planning Attorney Law Firm  2 Years  Remote  Not Specified  ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Braintree

Braintree office of our client seeks associate attorney with 1-5 years of experience in civil litiga...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with ...

Apply Now

Criminal Defense Attorney

USA-NC-Raleigh

Raleigh office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense attorney with 1...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Latham Lawyer’s Unconventional Route to US Supreme Court Sends Shockwaves Through Legal World samir deger-sen
50
Breaking News

Latham Lawyer’s Unconventional Route to US Supreme Court Sends Shockwaves Through Legal World
Law firm Crowell fights back against pandemic losses, sues for $30 million in unpaid rent Crowell
122
Biglaw

Law firm Crowell fights back against pandemic losses, sues for $30 million in unpaid rent
Cleary Gottlieb’s Latest UK Hire Sends Shockwaves Through Legal World: Linklaters Partner Joins Forces cleary gottlieb
62
Biglaw

Cleary Gottlieb’s Latest UK Hire Sends Shockwaves Through Legal World: Linklaters Partner Joins Forces
Stanford Law’s Federalist Society Event Falls Flat: Associate Dean Deems Exchange Unproductive federal society
51
Law Students

Stanford Law’s Federalist Society Event Falls Flat: Associate Dean Deems Exchange Unproductive
Shock survey reveals most lawyers shunning game-changing AI technology
79
Home

Shock survey reveals most lawyers shunning game-changing AI technology
Shocking Allegations: Former Associate Uploaded 7,900 Documents to External Dropbox Before Quitting, Littler Reveals upload
92
Lawyers

Shocking Allegations: Former Associate Uploaded 7,900 Documents to External Dropbox Before Quitting, Littler Reveals
Jenner & Block Bolsters Legal Roster with Key Hire from Student-Housing Giant jenner & block
88
Breaking News

Jenner & Block Bolsters Legal Roster with Key Hire from Student-Housing Giant
86-Year-Old Lawyer Gets Away with Groping Multiple Clients Despite Clear Video Evidence groping
84
Legal Ethics

86-Year-Old Lawyer Gets Away with Groping Multiple Clients Despite Clear Video Evidence
J&J’s Shocking Move: Supreme Court Review Sought for Bankruptcy of Unit – What Happens Next? johnson&johnson
153
Public Interest

J&J’s Shocking Move: Supreme Court Review Sought for Bankruptcy of Unit – What Happens Next?
Stanford Law Dean Reveals Shocking Leave of Official Who Publicly Admonished Judge During Speech stanford law school
113
Law Students

Stanford Law Dean Reveals Shocking Leave of Official Who Publicly Admonished Judge During Speech

Legal Career Resources

March 24, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Sholes & Miller, LLP

Sholes & Miller, LLP: Your Trusted Partner for Employee-Friendly Practices, Legal Expertise, and Good Business Ethics Sholes & Miller, LLP: Your Trusted Legal Partner At Sholes & Miller, LLP, we understand that legal matters can be complex and overwhelming for […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top