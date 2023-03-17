Legal News

Secret Trump Proceedings Get New Chief Judge in Washington
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

James “Jeb” Boasberg, an appointee of Democratic President Barack Obama, has taken over as chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, replacing Judge Beryl Howell. As chief judge, Boasberg will have sole discretion over sealed federal grand jury proceedings, including those involving special counsel criminal investigations into former President Donald Trump’s retention of classified documents and efforts by him and his allies to undo his 2020 election loss. Special Counsel Jack Smith, appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November, presents evidence to multiple grand juries regarding Trump’s retention of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and attempts to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power following his loss to President Joe Biden.

Boasberg’s responsibilities include assuming the same oversight duties if a grand jury is formed in a separate special counsel investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents after leaving the vice presidency. Biden is expected to seek re-election in 2024.

Grand jury proceedings are kept from public view. Still, as chief judge, Boasberg will rule on specific legal arguments raised in the grand jury probes, including efforts to restrict witnesses from testifying. In an interview, Boasberg declined to comment on his impending grand jury oversight duties. Still, he praised his predecessor, saying the court was fortunate to have had Howell as its leader “in this very fraught period.” Boasberg has served on the court since 2011 and was picked in 2002 by Republican President George W. Bush for the local D.C. Superior Court. Both times he was quickly confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

  
What
Where


Fellow judges and former law clerks believe that Boasberg, a tall and deep-voiced former member of Yale’s basketball team, is well-prepared to handle the cases and lead the court through the intense scrutiny that any indictment would bring. U.S. District Judge Casey Cooper in Washington, who has known Boasberg since they attended Yale together, said Boasberg is “exactly the sort of independent thinker you would want in that position,” calling him “incredibly balanced and thoughtful and fair.” During Howell’s tenure as chief judge, she regularly heard legal arguments in special counsel investigations.

Advance your legal career and achieve your professional goals – submit your resume to BCG Attorney Search today.

Boasberg has faced challenging assignments before. In 2020 and 2021, he presided over the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which hears government requests for secret surveillance warrants. His tenure came after the Justice Department’s internal watchdog had highlighted failures in the department’s process for seeking secret warrants. Boasberg oversaw Special Counsel John Durham’s criminal case against former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, who pleaded guilty in 2020 to altering an email to justify a government wiretap of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. Boasberg sentenced Clinesmith to a year of probation and 400 hours of community service.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




After the 2020 election, Boasberg rejected a challenge by Republican state lawmakers and others who were contesting Trump’s defeat and had asked him to block congressional certification of Biden’s election win. “Courts are not instruments through which parties engage in such gamesmanship or symbolic political gestures,” wrote Boasberg, who referred the lawyer behind the case, Erick Kaardal, to the court’s grievance committee for acting with “potential bad faith.”

It is worth noting that no sitting or former president has ever been indicted. Nonetheless, Boasberg is well-prepared to handle the cases, and fellow judges and former law clerks believe he is the ideal chief judge to lead the court through the intense scrutiny that any indictment would bring.



In conclusion, the appointment of Judge James “Jeb” Boasberg as the new chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia comes at a critical time in American politics, as he inherits oversight of secret proceedings involving special counsel criminal investigations into former President Donald Trump’s retention of classified documents and efforts by him and his allies to undo his 2020 election loss. Boasberg’s extensive legal experience and reputation for independent thinking make him well-suited to handle the intense scrutiny and legal challenges that may arise in these high-profile cases. As the nation continues to grapple with the aftermath of the Trump presidency and the ongoing investigations into his actions, the appointment of Judge Boasberg represents a significant development in the legal and political landscape of the United States.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-MS-Tupelo

Job Description: Your organization, ability to follow procedures, time management, and attention ...

Apply now

Legal Assistant

USA-MD-Baltimore

We are a personal injury law firm looking for a self motivated Legal assistant to ensure smooth runn...

Apply now

Legal Assistant

USA-DC-Washington

We are a personal injury law firm looking for a self motivated Legal assistant to ensure smooth runn...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-MD-Baltimore

Slocumb Law Firm, LLC, is a national personal injury firm seeking an attorney for it\'s Baltimore, M...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Attorney

USA-NC-Raleigh

Raleigh office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense attorney with 1...

Apply Now

Corporate Associate Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

New York City office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a corporate associate attorn...

Apply Now

Worker's Compensation Attorney

USA-FL-Miami

Miami office of our client seeks a worker\'s compensation attorney with 2+ years of experience. The ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Lowenstein Sandler Shocks Industry with Sudden Layoffs due to Market Shift Lowenstein Sandler
132
Breaking News

Lowenstein Sandler Shocks Industry with Sudden Layoffs due to Market Shift
Dentons Makes Groundbreaking Move by Entering Philippines Market with New Manila Law Firm Partnership DENTONS
72
Biglaw

Dentons Makes Groundbreaking Move by Entering Philippines Market with New Manila Law Firm Partnership
Quinn Emanuel Recruits Top Kirkland Lawyer Who Defended GM in High-Profile Ignition Switch Cases quinn emanuel
69
Biglaw

Quinn Emanuel Recruits Top Kirkland Lawyer Who Defended GM in High-Profile Ignition Switch Cases
DLA Piper Faces EEOC Complaint for Unjustly Terminating Pregnant Attorney DLAPIPER
104
Breaking News

DLA Piper Faces EEOC Complaint for Unjustly Terminating Pregnant Attorney
Shareholders sue Signature Bank and ex-CEO for alleged fraud signature bank
70
Legal News

Shareholders sue Signature Bank and ex-CEO for alleged fraud
DLA Piper Snatches Top Talent: 30-Lawyer Patent Team Joins from Dentons DLA Piper
97
Biglaw

DLA Piper Snatches Top Talent: 30-Lawyer Patent Team Joins from Dentons
Stanford University Law Students Issues Apology After Creating Chaos During Judge’s Speech stanford
220
Law Students

Stanford University Law Students Issues Apology After Creating Chaos During Judge’s Speech
U.S. Judiciary Scolded for Tech Oversight Failures – Announces Hiring of New CIO CIO
68
Legal Technology News

U.S. Judiciary Scolded for Tech Oversight Failures – Announces Hiring of New CIO
Top Shearman & Sterling’s Restructuring Leader Jumps Ship to New York Rival Cahill
115
Breaking News

Top Shearman & Sterling’s Restructuring Leader Jumps Ship to New York Rival Cahill
Class Action Firm Battles ‘Robot Lawyer’ DoNotPay in High-Stakes Lawsuit robot lawyer
269
Legal Technology News

Class Action Firm Battles ‘Robot Lawyer’ DoNotPay in High-Stakes Lawsuit

Legal Career Resources

March 17, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Welborn Sullivan Meck & Tooley, P.C

Welborn Sullivan Meck & Tooley, P.C.: A Trusted Legal Partner in the Energy and Oil & Gas Industry Exceptional Service and Competitive Rates: What Sets Welborn Sullivan Meck & Tooley, P.C. Apart from Other Law Firms The energy and oil […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top