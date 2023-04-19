Breaking News

Liberal Judge Takes Over New York’s Judiciary: Meet the State’s New Chief Judge
The New York State Senate has approved Governor Kathy Hochul’s nominee, Rowan Wilson, as the chief judge of the New York State Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court. The Senate confirmed Wilson by a vote of 40 to 19. He will be the first Black judge to occupy this role, which also oversees the state’s court system.

During his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Wilson emphasized the importance of the court’s role on the national stage. He pointed out that the court should take the lead in making decisions that address issues that the U.S. Supreme Court may have retreated from. Wilson has been an associate judge on the Court of Appeals since 2017 and has issued rulings favorable to civil rights, unions, and criminal defendants.

Vincent Bonventre, a professor and expert on the state’s courts at Albany Law School, said that Wilson is known for his intellectual prowess and his dissents. In many cases, Wilson has opposed the government and business interests. He has also dissented from prominent decisions by former Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, including a ruling last year that declared maps of the state’s congressional districts redrawn by Democratic lawmakers violated the state’s constitution.

  
During his confirmation hearing, lawmakers questioned Wilson about a recent ruling he authored that overturned a rape conviction due to delays in acquiring evidence. While he defended the ruling, Wilson acknowledged that it was “not an easy thing to do.”

Wilson’s swift confirmation comes after the state Senate rejected Governor Hochul’s first nominee, appellate Judge Hector LaSalle. Democratic lawmakers criticized LaSalle’s record on abortion and labor issues.

Wilson was first nominated to the Court of Appeals by former Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Prior to his appointment to the bench, Wilson was a partner at corporate law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore.

The confirmation of Wilson as the chief judge of the New York State Court of Appeals is a significant development for the state’s judicial system. His appointment as the first Black judge in this role is a significant milestone for diversity and inclusion in the legal profession. Wilson’s commitment to civil rights and his track record of making decisions that are favorable to marginalized groups make him a valuable addition to the court. His willingness to dissent from majority opinions also suggests that he will bring a unique perspective to the role of chief judge. As Wilson assumes this new role, he will undoubtedly face challenges, but his commitment to justice and fairness will undoubtedly serve him well in his new position.



