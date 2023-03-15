Quinn Emanuel Recruits Top Kirkland Lawyer Who Defended GM in High-Profile Ignition Switch Cases

Richard Godfrey, a longtime litigation partner at Kirkland & Ellis, is taking his practice to Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, where he will chair the law firm’s complex multidistrict litigation practice. Godfrey, who has practiced at Kirkland since 1979 and served for 16 years as a global management executive committee member, will be based in Chicago.



Godfrey officially joins Quinn Emanuel on Tuesday. He said there was a “unique opportunity” to practice at Quinn Emanuel in Chicago, particularly in the MDL practice. He also noted that Quinn Emanuel, which focuses on litigation, will have “far fewer conflicts” than Kirkland, which, like other large firms, has many practice areas and can occur more frequently.



According to Quinn Emanuel, Godfrey has served as lead outside counsel for automaker General Motors in years-long multidistrict litigation over defective ignition switches from 2014 through 2022. He also represented BP from 2010 through 2015 in the Deepwater Horizon litigation over the Gulf of Mexico oil spill. According to his biography on Kirkland’s website, other clients have included power sports vehicle maker Polaris Inc, chemicals company Celanese Corp, and the city of Chicago.



John Quinn, founder and chairman of the 1,000-lawyer firm, described Godfrey as “a giant in the litigation world who has represented corporations at trial and on appeal in the toughest cases.” Godfrey’s addition to Quinn Emanuel is poised to have significant ramifications in the legal industry and signals a new chapter for both Quinn Emanuel and the lawyer in question.

Godfrey’s departure from Kirkland is a surprise, as he was one of the firm’s most senior and highly regarded litigation partners. However, his move to Quinn Emanuel indicates the current trend in the legal industry, where lawyers are increasingly willing to switch firms to take advantage of new opportunities and better compensation.



In addition to Godfrey, Quinn Emanuel recently added another Chicago-based lawyer, Tyler Murray, who was most recently chief of the financial crimes section in the Chicago U.S. attorney’s office. Murray joined the firm as counsel in January 2023.



Quinn Emanuel is a litigation-focused law firm with 23 offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The firm is known for taking on high-stakes cases and representing clients in complex and challenging disputes. Its expansion into China last week is part of its ongoing growth strategy and will allow the firm to serve its clients in the Asia-Pacific region better.



Overall, Godfrey’s move to Quinn Emanuel is a significant development in the legal industry, and it will be interesting to see how it impacts both firms and their clients in the months and years to come.



