Legal Technology News

California Agency Denies Tesla Access to Race Bias Probe Details
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The California state Civil Rights Department has requested that a judge narrow the scope of his tentative ruling requiring the agency to provide more details about a probe it conducted before suing Tesla over allegations of widespread race bias at its flagship assembly plant. Lawyers from the department urged Judge Evelio Grillo during a court hearing in Oakland to limit the ruling, which he issued on Monday, requesting more information. Grillo said he would issue a final ruling in the next few days.

California law requires the civil rights department to investigate discrimination complaints by workers before suing employers. If the agency did not adequately probe specific claims against Tesla before suing, the electric carmaker could seek to remove them from the case.

The agency claims that Tesla’s Fremont, California, plant is a racially segregated workplace where Black employees have been harassed and discriminated against in job assignments, discipline, and pay. Tesla has denied the allegations and said the lawsuit was politically motivated.

  
What
Where


Sirithon Thanasombat, a lawyer for the department, told Grillo on Tuesday that courts only have the power to determine whether an investigation took place and not to inquire into the details or sufficiency of an investigation.

Give your legal job search the boost it deserves – sign up for LawCrossing now.

Tesla’s lawyer, Thomas Hill, countered that some detail is required to make that determination. Hill argued that the defense’s case was that no investigation was conducted. Grillo said he was concerned that not requiring the department to provide details could violate Tesla’s constitutional right to due process since the company is entitled to argue that the agency failed to investigate the claims before suing.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The judge also said there should be some limit to the information the department must provide. “You don’t get to inquire into the most minute details,” Grillo said. “But there’s a big gap between that and ‘trust us.”

Several other lawsuits are pending in California courts that accuse Tesla of tolerating discrimination and sexual harassment at its factories. Tesla has denied wrongdoing.



A federal judge in Oakland in April 2022 cut a jury award to a Black worker who alleged racial harassment from $137 million to $15 million. The worker rejected the reduced award and opted for a new trial on damages, scheduled to begin on March 27.

The case against Tesla comes as the company is embroiled in several legal battles, including a lawsuit by the National Labor Relations Board alleging the company illegally fired workers advocating for a union. The case has been delayed due to the pandemic but is expected to proceed soon.

The lawsuit’s outcome could have significant implications for Tesla and other companies accused of discrimination. If the judge ruled that the civil rights department did not adequately investigate the claims against Tesla, it could weaken the agency’s ability to bring similar cases in the future. On the other hand, if the judge rules in favor of the department, it could set a precedent for holding companies accountable for discrimination in the workplace.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Paralegal- Real Estate

USA-NJ-Montvale

Commercial Real Estate Paralegal Riverside Abstract a title insurance company servicing attorneys...

Apply now

Associate Litigation Attorney

USA-FL-West Palm Beach

ASSOCIATE LITIGATION ATTORNEY for Top Rated West Palm Beach commercial litigation, foreclosure ...

Apply now

United States Marine Corps Attorney

USA-FL-West Palm Beach

The Marine Corps Judge Advocate Division is much like a large firm, composed of more than 500 judge ...

Apply now

Legal Secretary

USA-TX-Dallas

Chamblee Ryan, PC is a mid-sized defense litigation firm dedicated to providing individualized, high...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Attorney

USA-NC-Raleigh

Raleigh office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense attorney with 1...

Apply Now

Corporate Associate Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

New York City office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a corporate associate attorn...

Apply Now

Worker's Compensation Attorney

USA-FL-Miami

Miami office of our client seeks a worker\'s compensation attorney with 2+ years of experience. The ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Apple and Google Score Big Win in Patent Battle Against U.S. Government apple inc
55
Legal Technology News

Apple and Google Score Big Win in Patent Battle Against U.S. Government
DLA Piper Snatches Top Talent: 30-Lawyer Patent Team Joins from Dentons DLA Piper
86
Biglaw

DLA Piper Snatches Top Talent: 30-Lawyer Patent Team Joins from Dentons
Stanford University Law Students Issues Apology After Creating Chaos During Judge’s Speech stanford
162
Law Students

Stanford University Law Students Issues Apology After Creating Chaos During Judge’s Speech
Trump-Appointed Judge Demands Stanford’s Apology Over Speech Disruption Controversy JUDGE STUART
58
Law Students

Trump-Appointed Judge Demands Stanford’s Apology Over Speech Disruption Controversy
Top Shearman & Sterling’s Restructuring Leader Jumps Ship to New York Rival Cahill
112
Breaking News

Top Shearman & Sterling’s Restructuring Leader Jumps Ship to New York Rival Cahill
Class Action Firm Battles ‘Robot Lawyer’ DoNotPay in High-Stakes Lawsuit robot lawyer
229
Legal Technology News

Class Action Firm Battles ‘Robot Lawyer’ DoNotPay in High-Stakes Lawsuit
J&J and 3M Demand Basic Due Diligence in Multidistrict Litigation johnson
124
Public Interest

J&J and 3M Demand Basic Due Diligence in Multidistrict Litigation
Gibson Dunn Partner Clears Name in Qatar Hacking Case, No Conflict of Interest Found GIBSON DUNN
125
Biglaw

Gibson Dunn Partner Clears Name in Qatar Hacking Case, No Conflict of Interest Found
US News Criticizes Law Schools Opting Out of Ranking System rankings
69
Legal News

US News Criticizes Law Schools Opting Out of Ranking System
Law Firm Suspended by Federal Court for 856 Cases of Insurance Misrepresentation LAW FIRM SUSPENDED
108
Biglaw

Law Firm Suspended by Federal Court for 856 Cases of Insurance Misrepresentation

Legal Career Resources

March 15, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: MacElree Harvey, Ltd

MacElree Harvey: A Positive, Employee-Friendly Law Firm with Strong Business Ethics MacElree Harvey: A Law Firm That Cares About Its Employees MacElree Harvey, Ltd is a law firm providing legal services to clients for over 100 years. MacElree Harvey has […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top