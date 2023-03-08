Biglaw

Gordon Rees Bolsters Legal Team with 19 Top Lawyers from Northeast Firm
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, a San Francisco-founded law firm, has announced that it hires a team of 30 professionals, including 19 lawyers and 11 staff members, from a midsize law firm in the Northeast. The new group from Marks, O’Neill, O’Brien, Doherty & Kelly includes John Hopwood, the managing partner of its New York office, and Melissa Brown, who led the firm’s professional liability practice in New Jersey.

Gordon Rees stated that six additional partners, nine associates, and two counsels would also be joining the firm from the same firm, with these professionals being spread among its offices in New York City, Westchester, and New Jersey.

According to Ron Giller, the managing partner of Gordon Rees’ New Jersey office, the new group of professionals would bolster the firm’s East Coast presence and accelerate a strong year. However, the name partners at Marks, O’Neill did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the departures. Its website currently lists 60 attorneys.

  
What
Where


According to data collected by Leopard Solutions, a legal industry analytics firm, Gordon Rees has aggressively attracted lawyers from other firms. Between Jan. 1, 2022, and Tuesday, the firm added 304 lawyers, coming in fourth place. The firm lost 234 lawyers during the same period, putting it in 12th place, according to Leopard Solutions.

Gordon Rees describes itself as the first law firm with an office in all 50 US states. It has diverse practice areas, including corporate law, employment law, insurance law, intellectual property law, and more.

This move by Gordon Rees is part of a growing trend in the legal industry, where firms are increasingly seeking to expand their reach by hiring top lawyers from other firms. This can be seen in the growing number of lateral moves, where lawyers move from one firm to another rather than following the traditional path of starting as associates and working their way up to partners within the same firm.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




There are several reasons why firms engage in lateral hiring. For one, it can be a quick way to build a practice in a new geographic region or practice area. It can also be a way to acquire new clients, as lawyers often bring their existing clients with them when they move firms. Additionally, lateral hiring can help firms retain their top talent, as lawyers who feel that they have reached a plateau at their current firm may be more likely to consider a move to another firm.

However, lateral hiring can also be expensive and risky, as firms may have to pay significant signing bonuses and other incentives to attract top talent. Moreover, the process of integrating lateral hires into a firm’s culture and workflow can be challenging, and not all lateral hires end up being successful.



Overall, Gordon Rees’ move to hire a team of top lawyers from Marks, O’Neill, O’Brien, Doherty & Kelly is a significant development in the legal industry and underscores the growing trend of lateral hiring. It remains to be seen how successful the move will be for Gordon Rees, but it is clear that the firm is continuing to expand its reach and capabilities aggressively.

Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Office Manager/Paralegal

USA-NY-Bronx

JOB OPENING MARCH2023: OFFICE MANAGER/PARALEGAL We are seeking an officer manager/paralegal for our ...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-TX-Pflugerville

Why Work Here? “Supportive environment with focus on work life balance.” Associate...

Apply now

Associate

USA-WA-Silverdale

Description: A thriving West Sound law firm is looking for new associate or associates to join bu...

Apply now

Experienced NJ Family Law Attorney

USA-NJ-Morristown

Family Focused Legal Solutions (formerly Ruvolo Law Group) is seeking 2 experienced* New Jersey fami...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Personal Injury Lawyer

USA-CO-Denver

Denver office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks entry-level personal injury lawyer ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Syracuse

Syracuse office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Top London Shearman Partner Jumps Ship to Paul Hastings in Latest Shocking Exit Shearman & Sterling
58
Biglaw

Top London Shearman Partner Jumps Ship to Paul Hastings in Latest Shocking Exit
Mayer Brown Takes a Hit as Class Action Expert Jumps Ship to Join Chicago Rival Mayer Brown
96
Legal News

Mayer Brown Takes a Hit as Class Action Expert Jumps Ship to Join Chicago Rival
Best Law Firms to Work For: DLA Piper DLA Piper
67
Legal Career Resources

Best Law Firms to Work For: DLA Piper
Law Schools Make Remarkable Progress – Boosting Bar Pass Rates and Diversity Standards remarkable progress
243
Law Students

Law Schools Make Remarkable Progress – Boosting Bar Pass Rates and Diversity Standards
Law Firm Merger Updates: Hogan Lovells and Shearman & Sterling Call it Quits
108
Biglaw

Law Firm Merger Updates: Hogan Lovells and Shearman & Sterling Call it Quits
FIFA Corruption Trial Concludes as Lawyers for Former Fox Executives Discredit Key Witness fifa
85
Public Interest

FIFA Corruption Trial Concludes as Lawyers for Former Fox Executives Discredit Key Witness
Bar Associations Slam US Appeals Court’s Termination of Midnight Filings FILINGS
106
Legal News

Bar Associations Slam US Appeals Court’s Termination of Midnight Filings
Best Law Firms to Work For: Gunderson Dettmer gunderson dettmer
61
Legal Career Resources

Best Law Firms to Work For: Gunderson Dettmer
Controversy Surrounds U.S. News Rankings at Conference Hosted by Yale and Harvard ranking yale
63
Law Students

Controversy Surrounds U.S. News Rankings at Conference Hosted by Yale and Harvard
Dechert to Face Three UK Trials and Two US Lawsuits Arising from Ex-Partner’s Actions DECHERT
129
Legal News

Dechert to Face Three UK Trials and Two US Lawsuits Arising from Ex-Partner’s Actions

Legal Career Resources

March 8, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP

Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP: A Client-Centric, Attorney- and Staff-Friendly Law Firm with a Positive Approach to Growth Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP (DHC) is a New York-based law firm that has been providing top-notch legal services to clients since […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top