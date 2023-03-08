Public Interest

California Judge Denies Amazon Workers’ Remote Work Expense Claim
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Amazon has defeated a proposed class-action lawsuit filed by nearly 7,000 workers in California. The workers had claimed that Amazon should have reimbursed them for home office expenses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. District Judge Vincent Chhabria in San Francisco dismissed the lawsuit, saying the named plaintiff, David Williams, failed to show that Amazon had a company-wide policy of not reimbursing employees for internet, cell phone, and other costs.

The judge denied Williams’ motion to certify the workers as a class, stating that over 600 of the proposed class members had already been reimbursed $66.49 on average for home internet expenses. Some were even reimbursed in full. The judge denied the motion without prejudice, meaning Williams can file a renewed motion later.

Craig Ackermann, a lawyer for Williams, said he plans to file a new motion excluding the 619 workers who received reimbursements from the proposed class. “We are very pleased and happy to accept the court’s challenge to try again for certification following a bit more discovery,” he said.

  
What
Where


Williams sued Amazon in 2021 individually and added class-action claims last year. He accused Amazon of violating a California law that requires employers to reimburse workers for reasonable work-related expenses.

Chhabria denied Amazon’s motion to dismiss the case in January. The company had argued that it did not owe reimbursements because the costs resulted from stay-at-home government orders and not any decision by Amazon. However, the judge rejected this argument and allowed the case to proceed.

Williams’ lawyers have filed similar lawsuits against several other companies, including IBM Corp, Fox Broadcasting Co, and Oracle Corp. Some of those cases have settled, with businesses agreeing to give remote workers stipends of up to $83 per month to cover home office expenses.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The COVID-19 pandemic has forced millions of people to work from home, increasing internet, electricity, and other home office expenses. Many employers have agreed to reimburse employees for these costs, while others have refused, leading to legal challenges.

In conclusion, Amazon has defeated a proposed class-action lawsuit by nearly 7,000 workers in California who claimed that the company should have reimbursed them for home office expenses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the judge denied the motion to certify the workers as a class, the plaintiff can file a renewed motion later. This case highlights the ongoing debate over whether employers should reimburse remote workers for home office expenses.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Office Manager/Paralegal

USA-NY-Bronx

JOB OPENING MARCH2023: OFFICE MANAGER/PARALEGAL We are seeking an officer manager/paralegal for our ...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-TX-Pflugerville

Why Work Here? “Supportive environment with focus on work life balance.” Associate...

Apply now

Associate

USA-WA-Silverdale

Description: A thriving West Sound law firm is looking for new associate or associates to join bu...

Apply now

Experienced NJ Family Law Attorney

USA-NJ-Morristown

Family Focused Legal Solutions (formerly Ruvolo Law Group) is seeking 2 experienced* New Jersey fami...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Personal Injury Lawyer

USA-CO-Denver

Denver office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks entry-level personal injury lawyer ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Syracuse

Syracuse office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Top London Shearman Partner Jumps Ship to Paul Hastings in Latest Shocking Exit Shearman & Sterling
58
Biglaw

Top London Shearman Partner Jumps Ship to Paul Hastings in Latest Shocking Exit
Mayer Brown Takes a Hit as Class Action Expert Jumps Ship to Join Chicago Rival Mayer Brown
96
Legal News

Mayer Brown Takes a Hit as Class Action Expert Jumps Ship to Join Chicago Rival
Best Law Firms to Work For: DLA Piper DLA Piper
67
Legal Career Resources

Best Law Firms to Work For: DLA Piper
Law Schools Make Remarkable Progress – Boosting Bar Pass Rates and Diversity Standards remarkable progress
243
Law Students

Law Schools Make Remarkable Progress – Boosting Bar Pass Rates and Diversity Standards
Law Firm Merger Updates: Hogan Lovells and Shearman & Sterling Call it Quits
108
Biglaw

Law Firm Merger Updates: Hogan Lovells and Shearman & Sterling Call it Quits
FIFA Corruption Trial Concludes as Lawyers for Former Fox Executives Discredit Key Witness fifa
85
Public Interest

FIFA Corruption Trial Concludes as Lawyers for Former Fox Executives Discredit Key Witness
Bar Associations Slam US Appeals Court’s Termination of Midnight Filings FILINGS
106
Legal News

Bar Associations Slam US Appeals Court’s Termination of Midnight Filings
Best Law Firms to Work For: Gunderson Dettmer gunderson dettmer
61
Legal Career Resources

Best Law Firms to Work For: Gunderson Dettmer
Controversy Surrounds U.S. News Rankings at Conference Hosted by Yale and Harvard ranking yale
63
Law Students

Controversy Surrounds U.S. News Rankings at Conference Hosted by Yale and Harvard
Dechert to Face Three UK Trials and Two US Lawsuits Arising from Ex-Partner’s Actions DECHERT
129
Legal News

Dechert to Face Three UK Trials and Two US Lawsuits Arising from Ex-Partner’s Actions

Legal Career Resources

March 8, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP

Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP: A Client-Centric, Attorney- and Staff-Friendly Law Firm with a Positive Approach to Growth Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP (DHC) is a New York-based law firm that has been providing top-notch legal services to clients since […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top