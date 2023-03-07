Legal Career Resources

Best Law Firms to Work For: DLA Piper
Motivation and positive management are crucial components of a thriving law firm, and DLA Piper appears to have achieved just that. Reviews from former and current associates reveal a firm that offers competitive compensation, a strong sense of camaraderie, and a great culture. Many associates have praised the firm’s management approach, which includes global support and a tight-knit work environment.

One review notes that the smaller offices at DLA Piper still have the support of a global firm. This approach allows associates to feel connected to the more extensive DLA Piper network while being part of a close-knit team. It is an approach that can be very motivating and help associates feel invested in the firm’s success.

Another associate noted that the firm offers excellent resources, which is essential in motivating associates. Being part of a big law firm with resources that can help associates perform their jobs efficiently can be a great motivator. This is an approach that DLA Piper seems to have nailed, as many associates noted that the firm provides excellent resources.

  
Many of the reviews also highlight the firm’s excellent culture. For example, one review noted that the Boston office is great, while another associate highlighted the incredible opportunities and great culture. Culture is an essential factor in keeping associates motivated, and DLA Piper seems to have created a welcoming and inclusive culture.

Regarding management, there appear to be strengths and areas for improvement. For example, one associate noted that management could be more timely in updating staff and attorneys on changes, particularly concerning COVID-19. However, overall, reviews suggest that DLA Piper’s management is doing an excellent job. Several associates have highlighted that management is aware of associate concerns and has handled COVID-19 and reopening well. This is essential in maintaining associate motivation, as it helps associates feel supported and cared for.

Mentorship is also essential in associate motivation, and DLA Piper offers excellent mentorship opportunities. Several associates noted that people at the firm are patient with mistakes and willing to mentor junior associates. This can be incredibly motivating, as it helps associates feel supported and invested in their development.

Compensation is another essential factor in associate motivation, and reviews of DLA Piper suggest that the firm offers competitive pay. However, some reviews note that compensation can sometimes be a “black box” issue. It is important for associates to feel that they are being fairly compensated, and any issues around compensation can be demotivating. It is an area that DLA Piper may need to address to maintain high levels of associate motivation.

Work-life balance is another important factor in associate motivation. Several associates noted that DLA Piper could be a demanding workplace, with extended hours and a high requirement for high billable hours. However, it appears that the firm is aware of these issues and is working to address them. For example, one associate noted that management has handled Covid-19 and reopening well, which suggests that the firm is aware of the need for work-life balance.

Overall, the reviews suggest that DLA Piper has much to offer regarding associate motivation and positive management. The firm’s approach of providing global support and a tight-knit work environment appears very effective. The culture at the firm is also excellent, and associates have highlighted the excellent mentorship opportunities available. Compensation appears to be competitive, but there may be some issues around transparency. Work-life balance is a challenge, but it appears that the firm is aware of this and is working to address it.

